»

(Lien direct) GIGAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis" qui ouvre son nouvel album Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 octobre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis

2. Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound

3. Square Wave Subversion

4. Emerging Sects of Dagonic Acolytes

5. Katabatic Windswept Landscapes

6. Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror

7. The Strange Harvest of the Baganoids

8. Ominous Silhouettes Cast Across Gulfs of Time



