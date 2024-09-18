|
Les news du 18 Septembre 2024
Les news du 18 Septembre 2024
|THE CROWN (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Crown Of Thorns qui sortira le 11 octobre via Metal Blade Records. "Gone To Hell" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, Allemagne) offre le morceau "Befouled Commandments" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Sinking Into Filth à paraître le 21 octobre chez Memento Mori (CD) et Fucking Kill Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Caverns of Perdition
2. Befouled Commandments
3. Awaiting My Demise
4. Retreat into Nothingness
5. Aktion 1005
6. Ruf der Leere
7. The Sacred Lie [Diabolical Imperium cover]
8. Risen from the Mass Grave
|GIGAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis" qui ouvre son nouvel album Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 octobre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis
2. Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound
3. Square Wave Subversion
4. Emerging Sects of Dagonic Acolytes
5. Katabatic Windswept Landscapes
6. Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror
7. The Strange Harvest of the Baganoids
8. Ominous Silhouettes Cast Across Gulfs of Time
|HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Power Corrupts" issu de son dernier disque Towards Idiocracy paru en juin sur Xtreem Music.
|CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) propose une vidéo pour le titre "The Encrypted" extrait de son dernier opus Unleeched (2022) réédité chez M-Theory Audio la semaine dernière avec deux titres bonus. Tracklist :
1. Stronger than Faith
2. The Encrypted
3. Neuro Massacre
4. Psychosapiens
5. Corrupted Self
6. Unleeched
7. Snake Head
8. Crawling Back to Yourself
9. 2020 (March to Glory)
10. Força Além da Força (Pantera cover)
11. Riff Cult
|HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Fonds de Terroir chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Lanterne des Morts [4:11]
2. La Vieille près du Lavoir [6:39]
3. Frère Jean-Théophane [4:18]
4. Terroir Terreur [4:47]
|TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Eternal Conflict" tiré de son nouvel opus Shattered Elysium qui sort le 27 septembre via Moribund Records. Tracklist :
1. Beyond Shattered Elysium (Intro) (0:56)
2. Endgame Euphoria (3:52)
3. Anarchy Avenue (5:00)
4. Hellbound Hellions (4:52)
5. Sealed Hypocrisy (4:28)
6. Under His Eye (5:14)
7. Eternal Conflict (4:42)
8. The Battle for Monte Cassino (4:00)
9. Phantom Serenade (6:04)
10. Whispers from the Shadows (4:39)
11. Hungry Like the Wolf (Duran Duran cover) (3:26)
Durée totale : 47:16
|INFERNAL CULT (Black Metal, République Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album Necessity of Unreal le 20 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
Necessity of Unreal
Fiend
Breaking the Patterns Carving New Stones
Crossing the Path of Enlightenment
Dawn
Wander
V Popelu
|Le one-man band OPHIDIAN MEMORY (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "Fleshbinding Ritual" issu de son nouveau disque Carrion Lord prévu le 27 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. The Mausoleum
02. Hunger of Your Deceased Deity
03. A Jewel In Gocinia
04. Fleshbinding Ritual
05. Carrion Lord
06. A Murder on Warforged Soil
07. Hollowed
08. Sculptors of Seraphic Tributes
09. Kept From Dust
10. Bloodborne
|Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Vakat". Celui-ci sera présent sur le nouvel opus Karsikko à venir début 2025.
|MISANTHROPIA (Melodic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "River Dumplings" extrait de son nouvel album Envy The Dead paru sur Wormholedeath.
|DEATH LIKE MASS (Black Metal, Royaume Uni, Pologne) sortira son premier album intitulé The Lord Of Flies le 4 octobre prochain via Terratur Possessions. Un premier extrait avait dévoilé courant avril, celui-ci est à (re)découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Wygnaniec
02. Czwarta Bestia Z Góry Horeb
03. Pan Niechcianych Grobów
04. Sorcery Unbridled
05. Holy Traitor
06. Of Mercy And Bloodlust
07. The Killing Of Abel
08. Krocz Ze Mna, Ojcze
