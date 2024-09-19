»

(Lien direct) IRON MAIDEN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) célèbrera ses cinquante ans de carrière (50!) avec une nouvelle tournée européenne baptisée Run For Your Lives et dont la setlist sera composée uniquement de titres allant du premier album éponyme à Fear Of The Dark sorti en 1992. Celle-ci fera escale en France en juillet 2025 aux dates ci-dessous :



03/07/2025 : Belfort, FRANCE - Eurockéennes Festival

19/07/2025 : Paris, FRANCE - Paris La Défense Arena



IRON MAIDEN a écrit : The tour marks 50 years since Steve Harris formed the band in late 1975 and to celebrate this Maiden fans are promised a very special set list, spanning the nine studio albums from ‘Iron Maiden’ to ‘Fear Of The Dark’, with their most spectacular and elaborate show ever!



