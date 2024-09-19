»

(Lien direct) THANATOS (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) va sortir une compilation intitulée Four Decades Of Death via Agonia Records afin de célébrer ses quarante ans d'existence. On y retrouvera des inédits et un DVD du dernier concert du combo en 2022. Les détails :



01. A-Thanasia (2021 remake, originally recorded in 1989)

02. Putrid Existence (2021 remake, originally written in 1988)

03. Thou Shalt Rot (2021 remake, originally recorded in 2000)

04 Tied Up, Sliced Up (2021 new vocals, original recording 1992)

05. Violent Death Rituals (2018 studio demo)

06. Corporate Indoctrination (2018 studio demo )

07. The Silent War (2018 studio demo)

08. They Feed On Fear (2006 studio demo )

09. Destruction. Chaos. Creation. (2006 studio demo )

10. Justified Genocide (2006 studio demo )

11. March of The Infidels (2006 studio demo )

12. Unholy Predators (2023 version feat. Michelle Nocon)*



*CD bonus track



DVD tracklisting:

Filmed at Baroeg Open Air, Rotterdam (NL) on September 10, 2022

01. Intro

02. Dawn Of The Dead

03. The Murder Of Innocence

04. Violent Death Rituals

05. And Jesus Wept

06. Unholy Predators

07. Angelic Encounters

08. Feeding The War Machine

09. Outward Of The Inward

10. Global Purification

11. War

12. Credits

+ Bonus clips.



