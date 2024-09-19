chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
67 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Autolysis
 Autolysis - Inevitable Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
 Nexus of Eternal Fire Europ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Pyrrhon
 Pyrrhon - Exhaust (C)
Par Ash		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Pyriphlegethon
 Pyriphlegethon - The Devil'... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 13 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Mutation
 Mutation - Demo '23 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Überserker
 Überserker - Ineffable Forc... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Danishmendt
 Danishmendt - Un Passé Aride (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Bloody Valkyria
 Bloody Valkyria - Kingdom i... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Karghet
 Karghet - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dauðaró
 Dauðaró - Frummyndir (C)
Par Lestat		   
Malignancy
 Malignancy - …Discontinued (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
 Conquer or Perish European ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Evildead
 Evildead - Toxic Grace (C)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 19 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 19 Septembre 2024 Ploughshare - GraveMass - Thanatos - Doomraiser - Deathless Void - Orbital Decay MMXXIV - Near Death Experience - Ancient Entities - Deathrite
»
(Lien direct)
PLOUGHSHARE (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Second Wound le 8 novembre chez Brilliant Emperor Records et I, Voidhanger Records. Un extrait, "Fall of All Creatures", est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. The Fall Of All Creatures
2. Desired Second Wound
3. Thorns Pressed Into His Head
4. The Mockery Of The Demons
5. So Reverend And Dreadful

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEMASS (Black/Death avec d'anciens membres de Zimmers Hole, 3 Inches of Blood et Revocation, Canada) propose son nouveau single "Slave to Pain" extrait de son premier long-format prévu avant la fin de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOS (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) va sortir une compilation intitulée Four Decades Of Death via Agonia Records afin de célébrer ses quarante ans d'existence. On y retrouvera des inédits et un DVD du dernier concert du combo en 2022. Les détails :

01. A-Thanasia (2021 remake, originally recorded in 1989)
02. Putrid Existence (2021 remake, originally written in 1988)
03. Thou Shalt Rot (2021 remake, originally recorded in 2000)
04 Tied Up, Sliced Up (2021 new vocals, original recording 1992)
05. Violent Death Rituals (2018 studio demo)
06. Corporate Indoctrination (2018 studio demo )
07. The Silent War (2018 studio demo)
08. They Feed On Fear (2006 studio demo )
09. Destruction. Chaos. Creation. (2006 studio demo )
10. Justified Genocide (2006 studio demo )
11. March of The Infidels (2006 studio demo )
12. Unholy Predators (2023 version feat. Michelle Nocon)*

*CD bonus track

DVD tracklisting:
Filmed at Baroeg Open Air, Rotterdam (NL) on September 10, 2022
01. Intro
02. Dawn Of The Dead
03. The Murder Of Innocence
04. Violent Death Rituals
05. And Jesus Wept
06. Unholy Predators
07. Angelic Encounters
08. Feeding The War Machine
09. Outward Of The Inward
10. Global Purification
11. War
12. Credits
+ Bonus clips.

»
(Lien direct)
DOOMRAISER (Doom Metal, Italie) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Without a Shadow" tiré de son nouvel opus Cold Grave Marble qui sort le 2 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Dark Omens (latin speech by Mario “The Black” Di Donato)
02. Last Christmas I Gave You My Death
03. Once Upon The Fireflies (organ and strings by Il Diavolo Misterioso)
04. Profondo Nero/Life In Black (guitar solo by James Murphy, screaming vocals by Flegias)
05. Cold Grave Marble (Winter Moon) (desperate scream by Veronica G.)
06. Without A Shadow
07. The Great Void (bonus track On CD, MC and Digital only)
08. Filthy Shades Of Death (storytelling intro by Nequam, organ and strings by Il Diavolo Misterioso)
09. Continuum Pt. 2&3 (Ultima Luce)
10. Buio

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHLESS VOID (Death/Black, Pays-Bas) offre son premier full-length The Voluptuous Fire of Sin en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Psychedelic Warfare
2. Vortex Climax
3. The Shattered Realms Of Man Become The Abyss
4. The Ecstasy Of Sin
5. Iside
6. Burning Shapes Without Form
7. Crossing The Threshold
8. Purple Triad
9. Curse Upon You

»
(Lien direct)
ORBITAL DECAY MMXXIV (Atmospheric/Symphonic Black Metal avec des touches indus et électro, Nantes) sortira le 4 octobre sur toutes les plateformes de streaming son deuxième single "Elder Gods", réenregistrement avec nouveau mix et ajout de chant de la version déjà disponible sur Banddcamp et YouTube. Celui-ci figurera sur le premier longue-durée Anthropos Anathema du one-man band prévu pour cet hiver.

»
(Lien direct)
NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Gothic/Doom, Nantes) a publié deux vidéos live sur sa chaine YouTube.

1) Un live complet du premier album Brief is the light filmé lors de la release party.



2) La chanson "A voice in the dark" au festival Hellfriends.

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT ENTITIES (Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Pierced by Obsidian" issu de son premier long-format Echoes of Annihilation paru récemment via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Restless Eyes" extrait de son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever à venir le 18 octobre sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire
Thrasho Keyser
19 Septembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Doomraiser
 Doomraiser
Doom Metal - 2003 - Italie		   
Near Death Experience
 Near Death Experience
Doom Gothic Metal - 2022 - France		   
Thanatos
 Thanatos
Death/Thrash - 1984 - Pays-Bas		   
Autolysis
Inevitable Infection (EP)
Lire la chronique
Laceration
I Erode
Lire la chronique
Death Possession
Demiurge Of Foul Form (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
Antichrist Siege Machine + ...
Lire le live report
Cemetery Rot
Euphoric Consumption Of Hum...
Lire la chronique
Limbes
Liernes
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Septembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Monument Of Misanthropy
Vile Postmortem Irrumatio
Lire la chronique
Pyrrhon
Exhaust
Lire la chronique
Repulsione - Tour 2024
Pendrak + Ahvawe + Repulsione
Lire le live report
Göden
Vale of the Fallen
Lire la chronique
Ghost:Whale
Dive II
Lire la chronique
Dark Tranquillity
Endtime Signals
Lire la chronique
Malformed
The Gathering Of Souls (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pyriphlegethon
The Devil's Trance
Lire la chronique
Regurgitated Entrails
Sickening Indulgence Of Flesh
Lire la chronique
Mutation
Demo '23 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Miasmic Serum
Infected Seed
Lire la chronique
Blackstaff
The Storyteller
Lire la chronique
Hulder
Verses In Oath
Lire la chronique
Überserker
Ineffable Force of Will
Lire la chronique
Karghet
Demo 1 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Blóð
Mara
Lire la chronique
Malignancy
…Discontinued
Lire la chronique
Dauðaró
Frummyndir
Lire la chronique
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
Exhumation + Initiation + V...
Lire le live report
Bloody Valkyria
Kingdom in Fire
Lire la chronique
Evildead
Toxic Grace
Lire la chronique
Horrendous
Ontological Mysterium
Lire la chronique
Anthares
After the War
Lire la chronique