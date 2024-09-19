|
Les news du 19 Septembre 2024
Les news du 19 Septembre 2024
|PLOUGHSHARE (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Second Wound le 8 novembre chez Brilliant Emperor Records et I, Voidhanger Records. Un extrait, "Fall of All Creatures", est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. The Fall Of All Creatures
2. Desired Second Wound
3. Thorns Pressed Into His Head
4. The Mockery Of The Demons
5. So Reverend And Dreadful
|GRAVEMASS (Black/Death avec d'anciens membres de Zimmers Hole, 3 Inches of Blood et Revocation, Canada) propose son nouveau single "Slave to Pain" extrait de son premier long-format prévu avant la fin de l'année.
|THANATOS (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) va sortir une compilation intitulée Four Decades Of Death via Agonia Records afin de célébrer ses quarante ans d'existence. On y retrouvera des inédits et un DVD du dernier concert du combo en 2022. Les détails :
01. A-Thanasia (2021 remake, originally recorded in 1989)
02. Putrid Existence (2021 remake, originally written in 1988)
03. Thou Shalt Rot (2021 remake, originally recorded in 2000)
04 Tied Up, Sliced Up (2021 new vocals, original recording 1992)
05. Violent Death Rituals (2018 studio demo)
06. Corporate Indoctrination (2018 studio demo )
07. The Silent War (2018 studio demo)
08. They Feed On Fear (2006 studio demo )
09. Destruction. Chaos. Creation. (2006 studio demo )
10. Justified Genocide (2006 studio demo )
11. March of The Infidels (2006 studio demo )
12. Unholy Predators (2023 version feat. Michelle Nocon)*
*CD bonus track
DVD tracklisting:
Filmed at Baroeg Open Air, Rotterdam (NL) on September 10, 2022
01. Intro
02. Dawn Of The Dead
03. The Murder Of Innocence
04. Violent Death Rituals
05. And Jesus Wept
06. Unholy Predators
07. Angelic Encounters
08. Feeding The War Machine
09. Outward Of The Inward
10. Global Purification
11. War
12. Credits
+ Bonus clips.
|DOOMRAISER (Doom Metal, Italie) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Without a Shadow" tiré de son nouvel opus Cold Grave Marble qui sort le 2 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Dark Omens (latin speech by Mario “The Black” Di Donato)
02. Last Christmas I Gave You My Death
03. Once Upon The Fireflies (organ and strings by Il Diavolo Misterioso)
04. Profondo Nero/Life In Black (guitar solo by James Murphy, screaming vocals by Flegias)
05. Cold Grave Marble (Winter Moon) (desperate scream by Veronica G.)
06. Without A Shadow
07. The Great Void (bonus track On CD, MC and Digital only)
08. Filthy Shades Of Death (storytelling intro by Nequam, organ and strings by Il Diavolo Misterioso)
09. Continuum Pt. 2&3 (Ultima Luce)
10. Buio
|DEATHLESS VOID (Death/Black, Pays-Bas) offre son premier full-length The Voluptuous Fire of Sin en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Psychedelic Warfare
2. Vortex Climax
3. The Shattered Realms Of Man Become The Abyss
4. The Ecstasy Of Sin
5. Iside
6. Burning Shapes Without Form
7. Crossing The Threshold
8. Purple Triad
9. Curse Upon You
|ORBITAL DECAY MMXXIV (Atmospheric/Symphonic Black Metal avec des touches indus et électro, Nantes) sortira le 4 octobre sur toutes les plateformes de streaming son deuxième single "Elder Gods", réenregistrement avec nouveau mix et ajout de chant de la version déjà disponible sur Banddcamp et YouTube. Celui-ci figurera sur le premier longue-durée Anthropos Anathema du one-man band prévu pour cet hiver.
|NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Gothic/Doom, Nantes) a publié deux vidéos live sur sa chaine YouTube.
1) Un live complet du premier album Brief is the light filmé lors de la release party.
2) La chanson "A voice in the dark" au festival Hellfriends.
|ANCIENT ENTITIES (Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Pierced by Obsidian" issu de son premier long-format Echoes of Annihilation paru récemment via Wormholedeath.
|DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Restless Eyes" extrait de son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever à venir le 18 octobre sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire
