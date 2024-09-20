»

EMPTY THRONE (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Unholy le 27 novembre sur Downfall Records. Tracklist :



1. Unholy

2. That Day Has Come

3. My Flesh the Temptation

4. One by One

5. And All Shall Know His Name

6. Abbey of Thelema



<a href="https://downfallrecords.bandcamp.com/album/unholy-pre-order-now">Unholy (PRE-order now!) de Empty Throne</a>