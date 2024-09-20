chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
99 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Goats to Azaz... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Autolysis
 Autolysis - Inevitable Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
 Nexus of Eternal Fire Europ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Pyrrhon
 Pyrrhon - Exhaust (C)
Par Ash		   
Pyriphlegethon
 Pyriphlegethon - The Devil'... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 13 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Mutation
 Mutation - Demo '23 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Überserker
 Überserker - Ineffable Forc... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Danishmendt
 Danishmendt - Un Passé Aride (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Bloody Valkyria
 Bloody Valkyria - Kingdom i... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Profanation
 Profanation - Skull Crushin... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Karghet
 Karghet - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 20 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024 Anialator - Monhell - Against I - Mandroïd Of Krypton - Invocation - The Gates Of Slumber - Konkhra - Empty Throne - Infern
»
(Lien direct)
ANIALATOR (Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Memories of Terror" issu de son premier long-format Death is Calling qui sort le 22 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Kill Till Death
2. Memories of Terror
3. Iron Grinder
4. Hear the Death Call
5. Battlefield Messiah
6. Relentless
7. Terror Tactics

»
(Lien direct)
MONHELL (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier full-length A Last Sigh of Pain en fin d'année.

»
(Lien direct)
AGAINST I (Melodic Groove/Death, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Songs for the Dying le 29 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Bound in Blood
2. Depraved Lust
3. A Hymn for the End
4. Crimson Queen
5. Eternal Slumber
6. From the Beyond
7. Father of Lies
8. Judgement of the Damned
9. Praise the Dead
10. Scorched Earth
11. The Blackest Night

»
(Lien direct)
MANDROÏD OF KRYPTON (Blackened Thrash/Punk, Suisse) sortira son nouveau disque Cosmic Sarcophagus le 29 novembre via MTAF Records.

»
(Lien direct)
INVOCATION (Black/Death, Chili) offre son premier longue-durée The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures) en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ecstatic Trance
2. The Serpent of Faardal
3. Opium Thebiacum (Somniferum)
4. Metamorphosis
5. Horn of Colima
6. The Psicopompos
7. Venus of Laussel
8. Hypnosis

»
(Lien direct)
THE GATES OF SLUMBER (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Embrace the Lie" extrait de son nouvel opus éponyme prévu le 29 novembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Embrace the Lie
2. We Are Perdition
3. Full Moon Fever
4. At Dawn
5. The Fog
6. The Plague

»
(Lien direct)
KONKHRA (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Sad Plight of Lucifer le 29 novembre via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

1. Sad Plight of Lucifer
2. Revolution
3. Seven Plagues
4. Nothing Can Save You
5. The Lesser Key of Solomon
6. August.6 1945
7. Artificial Sun
8. Magic
9. Resurrection Machine
10. Gates of Paradise
11. Tentacles of Madness

»
(Lien direct)
EMPTY THRONE (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Unholy le 27 novembre sur Downfall Records. Tracklist :

1. Unholy
2. That Day Has Come
3. My Flesh the Temptation
4. One by One
5. And All Shall Know His Name
6. Abbey of Thelema

»
(Lien direct)
INFERN (Death Metal, France) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Tormented Paranoid". Ce titre est tiré de son premier album intitulé Turn Of The Tide à paraître le 4 octobre chez Dolorem Records et est à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Undertow (Bandcamp)
02. Phineas Case (Bandcamp)
03. Tormented Paranoid
04. Burning Fields
05. Archetype Of Brutal Aggressor
06. Gaining Ground
07. State Puppet Theater
08. March Of The Grotesque
09. To the Extreme
10. Buried Alive
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
20 Septembre 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Holmy citer
Holmy
20/09/2024 09:54
Oh putain !!!! The Gates Of Slumber de retour !!

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse
Goats to Azazael (Démo)
2024 - Osmose Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Infern
 Infern
2020 - France		   
Invocation
 Invocation
2015 - Chili		   
Konkhra
 Konkhra
Power Death Metal - 1990 - Danemark		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber
Traditional Doom Metal - 1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Angelcorpse
Goats to Azazael (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Antichrist Siege Machine
Vengeance Of Eternal Fire
Lire la chronique
Mynskh
Chapter II - The Last Messiah
Lire la chronique
Autolysis
Inevitable Infection (EP)
Lire la chronique
Laceration
I Erode
Lire la chronique
Death Possession
Demiurge Of Foul Form (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
Antichrist Siege Machine + ...
Lire le live report
Cemetery Rot
Euphoric Consumption Of Hum...
Lire la chronique
Limbes
Liernes
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Septembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Monument Of Misanthropy
Vile Postmortem Irrumatio
Lire la chronique
Pyrrhon
Exhaust
Lire la chronique
Repulsione - Tour 2024
Pendrak + Ahvawe + Repulsione
Lire le live report
Göden
Vale of the Fallen
Lire la chronique
Ghost:Whale
Dive II
Lire la chronique
Dark Tranquillity
Endtime Signals
Lire la chronique
Malformed
The Gathering Of Souls (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pyriphlegethon
The Devil's Trance
Lire la chronique
Regurgitated Entrails
Sickening Indulgence Of Flesh
Lire la chronique
Mutation
Demo '23 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Miasmic Serum
Infected Seed
Lire la chronique
Blackstaff
The Storyteller
Lire la chronique
Hulder
Verses In Oath
Lire la chronique
Überserker
Ineffable Force of Will
Lire la chronique
Karghet
Demo 1 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Blóð
Mara
Lire la chronique
Malignancy
…Discontinued
Lire la chronique
Dauðaró
Frummyndir
Lire la chronique
Conquer or Perish European Tour 2024
Exhumation + Initiation + V...
Lire le live report
Bloody Valkyria
Kingdom in Fire
Lire la chronique