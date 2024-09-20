AGAINST I (Melodic Groove/Death, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Songs for the Dying le 29 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Bound in Blood
2. Depraved Lust
3. A Hymn for the End
4. Crimson Queen
5. Eternal Slumber
6. From the Beyond
7. Father of Lies
8. Judgement of the Damned
9. Praise the Dead
10. Scorched Earth
11. The Blackest Night
INVOCATION (Black/Death, Chili) offre son premier longue-durée The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures) en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ecstatic Trance
2. The Serpent of Faardal
3. Opium Thebiacum (Somniferum)
4. Metamorphosis
5. Horn of Colima
6. The Psicopompos
7. Venus of Laussel
8. Hypnosis
KONKHRA (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Sad Plight of Lucifer le 29 novembre via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Sad Plight of Lucifer
2. Revolution
3. Seven Plagues
4. Nothing Can Save You
5. The Lesser Key of Solomon
6. August.6 1945
7. Artificial Sun
8. Magic
9. Resurrection Machine
10. Gates of Paradise
11. Tentacles of Madness
INFERN (Death Metal, France) a récemment dévoilé le clip de "Tormented Paranoid". Ce titre est tiré de son premier album intitulé Turn Of The Tide à paraître le 4 octobre chez Dolorem Records et est à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Undertow (Bandcamp)
02. Phineas Case (Bandcamp)
03. Tormented Paranoid
04. Burning Fields
05. Archetype Of Brutal Aggressor
06. Gaining Ground
07. State Puppet Theater
08. March Of The Grotesque
09. To the Extreme
10. Buried Alive
