|»
|TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus God Of The Godless qui sortira le 4 octobre via Testimony Records. "Black Scream" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
|»
|THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé
Second Thoughts qui sortira 6 décembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Unpredictable
2. Don't Waste Your Time
3. The Lightest Straw
4. Better Off Dead
5. Without A Second Thought
6. Luke
7. Story Of My Life
8. Fresh Start
9. I Wish I Could
10. The Trap
11. Solastalgia
12. OK
13. The Worst Is Yet To Come
|
