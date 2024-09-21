chargement...

Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Dreams Of The ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Goats To Azaz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Autolysis
 Autolysis - Inevitable Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
 Nexus of Eternal Fire Europ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Pyrrhon
 Pyrrhon - Exhaust (C)
Par Ash		   
Pyriphlegethon
 Pyriphlegethon - The Devil'... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 13 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 13 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Mutation
 Mutation - Demo '23 (Démo) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Überserker
 Überserker - Ineffable Forc... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Danishmendt
 Danishmendt - Un Passé Aride (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Bloody Valkyria
 Bloody Valkyria - Kingdom i... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 21 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2024 Temple Of Dread - The Old Dead Tree
»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus God Of The Godless qui sortira le 4 octobre via Testimony Records. "Black Scream" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé
Second Thoughts qui sortira 6 décembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. Unpredictable
2. Don't Waste Your Time
3. The Lightest Straw
4. Better Off Dead
5. Without A Second Thought
6. Luke
7. Story Of My Life
8. Fresh Start
9. I Wish I Could
10. The Trap
11. Solastalgia
12. OK
13. The Worst Is Yet To Come
Thrasho Jean-Clint
21 Septembre 2024

