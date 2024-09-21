»

(Lien direct) THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé

Second Thoughts qui sortira 6 décembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :



1. Unpredictable

2. Don't Waste Your Time

3. The Lightest Straw

4. Better Off Dead

5. Without A Second Thought

6. Luke

7. Story Of My Life

8. Fresh Start

9. I Wish I Could

10. The Trap

11. Solastalgia

12. OK

13. The Worst Is Yet To Come



