Les news du 24 Septembre 2024
News
Les news du 24 Septembre 2024 Ad Vitam Infernal - Mercyless - Morbific - Repuked - Dunwich Ritual - Cartilage - Red Mourning - Aydra - Thrasher Wolf - Grava - Pyrrhon - Coilguns
|AD VITAM INFERNAL (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Le Ballet Des Anges le 8 novembre prochain sur Dolorem Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "A Peacefull Place To Wait..." à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Overture
02. And The Watchers Will Be Frightened
03. Shemihazah The Great
04. Asael (God Has Made...)
05. Enchain Them All !
06. Peacefull Place To Wait...
07. Wandering Spirits
08. I Saw Everything
09. Free Will Has Set Us Free
10. Everyone, Everywhere (Bandcamp)
|Intitulé Those Who Reign Below, le nouvel album de MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) sortira le 25 octobre prochain sur Season Of Mist. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "I Am Hell" :
01. Extreme Unction
02. I Am Hell
03. Evil Shall Come… Upon You
04. Phantoms Of Caïn
05. Thy Resplendent Inferno
06. Crown Of Blasphemy
07. Prelude To Eternal Darkness
08. Chaos Requiem
09. Absurd Theatre
10. Sanctus Deus Mortis
11. Zechariah 3:1
|MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) a récemment partager un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "Explorers Of The Pleasures Of Suffering" à découvrir ci-dessous. Celui-ci sera également présent sur la compilation cassette Tortuous Horrors Await Vol. 2 éditée par le label américain Iron Fortress Records et à paraître le mois prochain :
|REPUKED (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Club Squirting Blood qui sortira le 22 novembre via Soulseller Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Stiff Dick In A Stiff
2. Parasitic Flesh
3. Dark Purge Fluid
4. Dead Existence For Humiliation
5. Crotch Rot
6. The Slobbering
7. Rebel Of Vomit
8. Club Squirting Blood
9. Loose Limbs
10. Into The Anal Abyss
11. Stench Inhaler
|Intitulé Echoes Of Mystic Times, le premier album de DUNWICH RITUAL (Heavy Metal, France) sortira dans le courant de l'année 2025. En voici le tracklisting ainsi que l'illustration :
01. Dying Of The Light (Polaris)
02. The Stellar Flies
03. Black Marks And White Bells
04. Zanka Surra
05. Miskatonic Path
06. Night Thunder (Part II. The Dreaded Climb)
07. Eerie Visions
08. Magic Spell
09. Haunted
10. Echoes Of Mystic Times… Hypogean Hill (Tesseract)
DUNWICH RITUAL a écrit : Here the official artwork for our first full lenght, cd and vinyl version. Made by @florian.cmpr
45min, 10 new stories which take place after the conquest and the ascent of the great old ones in the Miskatonic region, more precisely in the ruins of Dunwich.
Here we tell the story of Ugaathlath, the great elder also called The Stellar Fly with 10 stories beyond dark fantasy, sci fi, emotions and human experience.
This album marks the first album of a trilogy, and a new era after the Weird Tapes Demo Sessions.
Inspired by lore of Hidetaka Miyazaki, H.P. Lovecraft, R.E. Howard / FFO : Running Wild, Tribulation, Black Magic, Hällas, early Blind Guardian.
|CARTILAGE (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de rééditer sa démo In Godly Flesh (1991) via Xtreem Music au format CD limité à 300 exemplaires. Tracklist :
1. Intro: Carnival of Souls
2. The Altar
3. To Your Scattered Bodies Go
4. Infernal Paradise... The Journey
|RED MOURNING (Stoner/Sludge, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Come to Bury" tiré de son nouveau disque Acoustic paru sur Bad Reputation.
|AYDRA (Technical Death Metal, Italie) a posté le single "Deserter" extrait de son nouvel opus Leave to Nowhere qui sort le 10 octobre sur Rude Awakening Records. Tracklist :
Three Minutes Walk
Deserter
Black Skin and Red Sand
They Waste a Throne
Lost Between Two Lands
Make Slaves
You Can’t Talk Anyone
Leave to Nowhere
Forever Hide
Psycho Pain Control 2024
|THRASHER WOLF (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Final Act Of Aggression" issu de son nouvel album Inside The Sickened Mind prévu le 4 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Final Act of Aggression
2. G.B.H (Gratuitous Bodily Harm)
3. Hanging House
4. Scream Till Death
5. Shameless Loser
6. Consumed
7. Haunted
8. Inside the Sickened Mind
|GRAVA (Blackened Post-Hardcore/Sludge, Danemark/Îles Féroé) offre son nouveau disque The Great White Nothing en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 septembre chez Aesthetic Death (CD), Evil Noise Recordings (K7) et Vinyltroll Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Erebus
2. White Thresher
3. Decimate
4. Breaker
5. The Fall
6. Mangled
7. Bayonet
8. Ceasefire
9. Hinterlands
|PYRRHON (Experimental Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Stress Fractures" extrait de son nouvel opus Exhaust débarqué le 6 septembre via Willowtip Records.
|COILGUNS (Post-Hardcore/Noise Rock/Indie, Suisse) sortira son nouvel album Odd Love le 22 novembre sur Humus Records.
Le groupe sera par ailleurs en concert sur les dates suivantes :
04.10.24 Yverdon - L'Amalgame (CH)
12.10.24 - Nijmegen - Soulcrusher Festival (nl)
19.10.24 - Antwerp - Desert Fest (BE)
26.02.25 Paris - Petit Bain (FR)
