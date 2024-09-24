GRAVA (Blackened Post-Hardcore/Sludge, Danemark/Îles Féroé) offre son nouveau disque The Great White Nothing en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 septembre chez Aesthetic Death (CD), Evil Noise Recordings (K7) et Vinyltroll Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Erebus
2. White Thresher
3. Decimate
4. Breaker
5. The Fall
6. Mangled
7. Bayonet
8. Ceasefire
9. Hinterlands
