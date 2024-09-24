»

(Lien direct) AYDRA (Technical Death Metal, Italie) a posté le single "Deserter" extrait de son nouvel opus Leave to Nowhere qui sort le 10 octobre sur Rude Awakening Records. Tracklist :



Three Minutes Walk

Deserter

Black Skin and Red Sand

They Waste a Throne

Lost Between Two Lands

Make Slaves

You Can’t Talk Anyone

Leave to Nowhere

Forever Hide

Psycho Pain Control 2024



