(Lien direct) Echoes Of Mystic Times, le premier album de DUNWICH RITUAL (Heavy Metal, France) sortira dans le courant de l'année 2025. En voici le tracklisting ainsi que l'illustration :



01. Dying Of The Light (Polaris)

02. The Stellar Flies

03. Black Marks And White Bells

04. Zanka Surra

05. Miskatonic Path

06. Night Thunder (Part II. The Dreaded Climb)

07. Eerie Visions

08. Magic Spell

09. Haunted

10. Echoes Of Mystic Times… Hypogean Hill (Tesseract)



DUNWICH RITUAL a écrit : Here the official artwork for our first full lenght, cd and vinyl version. Made by @florian.cmpr

45min, 10 new stories which take place after the conquest and the ascent of the great old ones in the Miskatonic region, more precisely in the ruins of Dunwich.

Here we tell the story of Ugaathlath, the great elder also called The Stellar Fly with 10 stories beyond dark fantasy, sci fi, emotions and human experience.

This album marks the first album of a trilogy, and a new era after the Weird Tapes Demo Sessions.

Inspired by lore of Hidetaka Miyazaki, H.P. Lovecraft, R.E. Howard / FFO : Running Wild, Tribulation, Black Magic, Hällas, early Blind Guardian.