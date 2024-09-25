Les news du 25 Septembre 2024
Les news du 25 Septembre 2024 Amyl And The Sniffers - Darkenhöld
|AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) vient de partager un troisième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Cartoon Darkness. Il s'agit du titre "Big Dreams" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo. Sortie prévue le 25 octobre prochain sur Rough Trade Records.
01. Jerkin'
02. Chewing Gum (YouTube)
03. Tiny Bikini
04. Big Dreams
05. It's Mine
06. Motorbike Song
07. Doing In Me Head
08. Pigs
09. Bailing On Me
10. U Should Not Be Doing That (YouTube)
11. Do It Do It
12. Going Somewhere
13. Me And The Girls
|DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) vient d'annoncer avoir débuté l'enregistrement de son sixième album. Celui-ci, qui devrait comporter une dizaine de titres, devrait sortir en milieu d'année prochaine chez Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions.
DARKENHÖLD a écrit : We are currently working on the 6th opus of Darkenhöld. Aboth will record drums early October at @french_grip_channel studio . Guitars, synths, choirs and bass will follow at Cryptic Studio. Lead vocals will finish the recording session. At least ten tracks will be achieved. You can expect the album to be released mid 2025 at Les Acteurs de l’Ombre Productions @ladlo_prod #darkenhöld #medievalblackmetal #ladlo #crypticstudios
