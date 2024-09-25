DARKENHÖLD a écrit : We are currently working on the 6th opus of Darkenhöld. Aboth will record drums early October at @french_grip_channel studio . Guitars, synths, choirs and bass will follow at Cryptic Studio. Lead vocals will finish the recording session. At least ten tracks will be achieved. You can expect the album to be released mid 2025 at Les Acteurs de l’Ombre Productions @ladlo_prod #darkenhöld #medievalblackmetal #ladlo #crypticstudios