Savage Oath
 Savage Oath - Divine Battle (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Broken Hope
 Broken Hope - Mutilated And... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Cendres de Haine
 Cendres de Haine - Nihil Mi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Love Grind Violence
 Love Grind Violence - Déris... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 21 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Hamartia (EP) (C)
Par Holmy		   
Fantômas
 Fantômas - Delìrium Còrdia (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Dreams Of The ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Goats To Azaz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Autolysis
 Autolysis - Inevitable Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
 Nexus of Eternal Fire Europ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Pyrrhon
 Pyrrhon - Exhaust (C)
Par Ash		   
Pyriphlegethon
 Pyriphlegethon - The Devil'... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 25 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 25 Septembre 2024 Amyl And The Sniffers - Darkenhöld
»
(Lien direct)
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) vient de partager un troisième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Cartoon Darkness. Il s'agit du titre "Big Dreams" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo. Sortie prévue le 25 octobre prochain sur Rough Trade Records.

01. Jerkin'
02. Chewing Gum (YouTube)
03. Tiny Bikini
04. Big Dreams
05. It's Mine
06. Motorbike Song
07. Doing In Me Head
08. Pigs
09. Bailing On Me
10. U Should Not Be Doing That (YouTube)
11. Do It Do It
12. Going Somewhere
13. Me And The Girls

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENHÖLD (Black Metal, France) vient d'annoncer avoir débuté l'enregistrement de son sixième album. Celui-ci, qui devrait comporter une dizaine de titres, devrait sortir en milieu d'année prochaine chez Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions.

DARKENHÖLD a écrit : We are currently working on the 6th opus of Darkenhöld. Aboth will record drums early October at @french_grip_channel studio . Guitars, synths, choirs and bass will follow at Cryptic Studio. Lead vocals will finish the recording session. At least ten tracks will be achieved. You can expect the album to be released mid 2025 at Les Acteurs de l’Ombre Productions @ladlo_prod #darkenhöld #medievalblackmetal #ladlo #crypticstudios
Thrasho AxGxB
25 Septembre 2024

