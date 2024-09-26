»

(Lien direct) OBSIDIAN MANTRA (Progressive Death Metal, Finlande) sortira demain chez Via Nocturna son nouvel opus As We All Will mais vous pouvez déjà le découvrir sur YouTube. Tracklist :



1. What Is Not, Is Not 4:09

2. Cult of Depression 3:51

3. Slave Without a Master 3:03

4. Who Will Become a Murderer 4:22

5. Condemned to Oppression 2:56

6. Chaos Will Consume Us All 3:42

7. Sowers of Discord 4:35

8. Weavers of Misery 3:57



