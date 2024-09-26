chargement...

Armoros
 Armoros - Pieces (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Savage Oath
 Savage Oath - Divine Battle (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Broken Hope
 Broken Hope - Mutilated And... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Cendres de Haine
 Cendres de Haine - Nihil Mi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Love Grind Violence
 Love Grind Violence - Déris... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 21 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Hamartia (EP) (C)
Par Holmy		   
Fantômas
 Fantômas - Delìrium Còrdia (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Dreams Of The ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Goats To Azaz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Autolysis
 Autolysis - Inevitable Inf... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
 Nexus of Eternal Fire Europ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 26 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 26 Septembre 2024 Kreyl - Lethal Technology - Obsidian Mantra - Hagalas - Schammasch - Living Gate - Ophidian Memory - Legion:Ritualis - Valontuoja - ADE - Candy
»
(Lien direct)
KREYL (Black Metal, Espagne) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Nekromanteion of Ephyra" tiré de son premier full-length Obscure Rise of Ancient Eulogy à paraître le 18 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1- Giants of Arto Island 02:52
2- Nekromateion of Ephyra 03:22
3- Medusa’s Death 03:51
4- The Oracle of Delphi 03:22
5- Esoteric Mother of the Waning Moon 03:37
6- The Dark Kingdom of Tartarus 03:50
7- Sparagmos 04:23
8- Hydra of Lerna 03:59
9- The Battle of Typhoon 04:42

»
(Lien direct)
LETHAL TECHNOLOGY (Symphonic Death/Thrash, Suisse) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Forbidden Flesh" qui ouvre son premier longue-durée Mechanical Era (2022) récemment réédité par Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
OBSIDIAN MANTRA (Progressive Death Metal, Finlande) sortira demain chez Via Nocturna son nouvel opus As We All Will mais vous pouvez déjà le découvrir sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. What Is Not, Is Not 4:09
2. Cult of Depression 3:51
3. Slave Without a Master 3:03
4. Who Will Become a Murderer 4:22
5. Condemned to Oppression 2:56
6. Chaos Will Consume Us All 3:42
7. Sowers of Discord 4:35
8. Weavers of Misery 3:57

»
(Lien direct)
HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir sur Inverse Records son nouvel album intitulé Mentes Reae. Tracklist :

1. Mens Rea
2. Meta Self
3. Hope Is A Lie
4. Succession
5. Remembrance Fades
6. Insanity Hubris
7. Domesticated Violence
8. Derelict
9. Reprisal Scars

»
(Lien direct)
SCHAMMASCH (Black / Doom / Orthodoxe / Ambient, Suisse) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean prévu pour le 25 octobre via Prosthetic Records. "Image Of The Infinite" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
LIVING GATE (Death Metal, International) est un projet récent réunissant Aaron Rieseberg (YOB), Lennart Bossu (Oathbreaker, Amenra), Wim Coppers (Oathbreaker, Wiegedood) et Levy Seynaeve (Wiegedood). Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Suffer As One le 25 octobre prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip vidéo de "To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake" :

01. To Cut Off The Head Of The Snake
02. Internal Decomposition
03. Destroy And Consume
04. A Unified Soul
05. Massive Depletion In Eb Minor
06. Suffer As One
07. Ones And Zeroes
08. Hunting Maggots (Bandcamp)
09. Atoms And Particles
10. Overcome, Overthrow
11. CQC

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band OPHIDIAN MEMORY (Melodic Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Carrion Lord en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. The Mausoleum
02. Hunger of Your Deceased Deity
03. A Jewel In Gocinia
04. Fleshbinding Ritual
05. Carrion Lord
06. A Murder on Warforged Soil
07. Hollowed
08. Sculptors of Seraphic Tributes
09. Kept From Dust
10. Bloodborne

»
(Lien direct)
LEGION:RITUALIS (Martial Industrial/Neo-classical/Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Rites of Futility le 14 décembre en CD sur Brümes, sous-label de Gladivs Records. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Rites of Futility
02. Forsaken
03. Despair (feat. K. Larsen)
04. Messaline Pt1- The Scorpion Labyrinth
05. The Opacity of Others (L:R & D.Tucceri)
06. Devotio (Sui Sacrificium)
07. Alone
08. Wanderer
09. Messaline Pt2. Cruciform of Sin
10. Aeternum Fortuna

»
(Lien direct)
VALONTUOJA (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuximèe extrait de son premier long-format Luonnon armoilla venir le 8 novembre sur Inverse Records. Il s'agit de "Jään tulen alle". Tracklist :

1. Kodistani karkoitettu
2. Jään tulen alle
3. Loista silloin kun muu maailma tuhoutuu
4. Vanhan valtakunnan raunioilla
5. Läpi läpinäkyvän
6. Sokeus joka hallitsi on pois pyyhitty
7. Kasva siellä, missä kaikki on tuhkana
8. Hengitä vihdoin puhdasta ilmaa

»
(Lien direct)
ADE (Death Metal Antiqve, Italie) vient de signer sur Time To Kill Records et devrait sortir dans les prochains mois son cinquième album.

»
(Lien direct)
CANDY (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 16 octobre prochain via Triple BBB Records un nouveau EP intitulé Flippin. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Football" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Flippin
02. In The Feelings We Chase
03. Football
04. Endless
05. Horse Crazy
06. Chrome Country
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
26 Septembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
