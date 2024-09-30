chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Selbst
 Selbst - Despondency Chord ... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Saidan
 Saidan - Visual Kill: The B... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Armoros
 Armoros - Pieces (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Savage Oath
 Savage Oath - Divine Battle (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Broken Hope
 Broken Hope - Mutilated And... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Cendres de Haine
 Cendres de Haine - Nihil Mi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Love Grind Violence
 Love Grind Violence - Déris... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 21 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Hamartia (EP) (C)
Par Holmy		   
Fantômas
 Fantômas - Delìrium Còrdia (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Dreams Of The ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Goats To Azaz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine - ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 30 Septembre 2024

News
Les news du 30 Septembre 2024 Ashen Tomb - Sentient Horror - Thunraz - Festergore - Persecutory - Stabwound - Thunderwize
»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN TOMB (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé Ecstatic Death Reign qui sortira le 18 octobre via Everlasting Spew Records. "Cave Of Staring Eyes" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SENTIENT HORROR (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album In Service Of The Dead qui sortira le 25 octobre prochain via Redefining Darkness Records. "Glory To The Rotten" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
THUNRAZ (Death/Indus, Estonie) sortira son nouvel opus Incineration Day le 22 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1) Tyrant
2) Compactor
3) Fragile Automata
4) Incinerator
5) The Day After
6) Eastern Promises
7) Spiritual Self-Surgery

»
(Lien direct)
FESTERGORE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Constellation of Endless Blight le 29 novembre chez Personal Records (CD) et Iron Fortress Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Ironborn
2. Glass Casket (feat. Anthony Bramante)
3. SMA
4. The View From Halfway Down
5. Synchronizing the Kozmos part I
6. Surrender to Madness
7. Cryogenic Decay
8. Synchronizing the Kozmos part II
9. What Once Was Proud

»
(Lien direct)
PERSECUTORY (Black/Death, Turquie) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP The Glorious Persecution à venir le 18 octobre via Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

01 - Infernal Gateways to Watchers
02 - Ecstatic Demonlords
03 - The Glorious Persecution

»
(Lien direct)
STABWOUND (Death Metal, Rouen) a signé sur France, Black, Death, Grind et Iron Blood Death And Death Corp pour la sortie le 15 novembre de son premier long-format As Humanity Dies. Un extrait live filmé en février dernier, "Devoured", est disponible sur YouTube.

»
(Lien direct)
THUNDERWIZE (Stoner Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album The End of Words sur Bitume Prods. À noter l'absence de guitare et la présence d'un didgeridoo à coulisse et ses effets (whammy, whaha, saturation) routé vers un ampli guitare et un ampli basse, batterie et chant.

Tracklist :

1. The End of Words 38:16
2. Sambaïdoo 08:14
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
30 Septembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Drowned
 Drowned
Procul His
2024 - Sepulchral Voice Records		   
Selbst
 Selbst
Despondency Chord Progressions
2024 - Debemur Morti Productions		   
War Inside
 War Inside
Almighty Earth
2024 - L'Ordalie Noire		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ashen Tomb
 Ashen Tomb
Death Metal - 2021 - Finlande		   
Persecutory
 Persecutory
Black / Death Metal - 2014 - 		  
Sentient Horror
 Sentient Horror
Death Metal - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Stabwound
 Stabwound
Death Metal Groovy - 2007 - France		   
War Inside
Almighty Earth
Lire la chronique
Drowned
Procul His
Lire la chronique
Selbst
Despondency Chord Progressions
Lire la chronique
Hymenotomy
Some Necrophiles Having Sex...
Lire la chronique
Yr
Maanelyst (EP)
Lire la chronique
Liturgy
Dawn of Ash
Lire la chronique
Cinerary
Rituals of Desecration (EP)
Lire la chronique
Diablation
Irrévérence
Lire la chronique
Armoros
Pieces
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Winds
Magna Pestilencia
Lire la chronique
Savage Oath
Divine Battle
Lire la chronique
Love Grind Violence
Dérisoire + Choked by my ow...
Lire le live report
Envig
Eskatos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tribulation
Hamartia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fantômas
Delìrium Còrdia
Lire la chronique
Broken Hope
Mutilated And Assimilated
Lire la chronique
Saidan
Visual Kill: The Blossoming...
Lire la chronique
Corpse God
Onward To Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Förgjord
Perkeleen weri
Lire la chronique
Coffin Rot
Dreams Of The Disturbed
Lire la chronique
Angelcorpse
Goats To Azazael (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Antichrist Siege Machine
Vengeance Of Eternal Fire
Lire la chronique
Mynskh
Chapter II - The Last Messiah
Lire la chronique
Autolysis
Inevitable Infection (EP)
Lire la chronique
Laceration
I Erode
Lire la chronique
Death Possession
Demiurge Of Foul Form (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nexus of Eternal Fire Europe 2024
Antichrist Siege Machine + ...
Lire le live report
Cemetery Rot
Euphoric Consumption Of Hum...
Lire la chronique
Limbes
Liernes
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Septembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère