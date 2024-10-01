|
|ASHEN TOMB (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album intitulé Ecstatic Death Reign qui sortira le 18 octobre via Everlasting Spew Records. "Cave Of Staring Eyes" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|SENTIENT HORROR (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album In Service Of The Dead qui sortira le 25 octobre prochain via Redefining Darkness Records. "Glory To The Rotten" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|THUNRAZ (Death/Indus, Estonie) sortira son nouvel opus Incineration Day le 22 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1) Tyrant
2) Compactor
3) Fragile Automata
4) Incinerator
5) The Day After
6) Eastern Promises
7) Spiritual Self-Surgery
|FESTERGORE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Constellation of Endless Blight le 29 novembre chez Personal Records (CD) et Iron Fortress Records (K7). Tracklist :
1. Ironborn
2. Glass Casket (feat. Anthony Bramante)
3. SMA
4. The View From Halfway Down
5. Synchronizing the Kozmos part I
6. Surrender to Madness
7. Cryogenic Decay
8. Synchronizing the Kozmos part II
9. What Once Was Proud
|PERSECUTORY (Black/Death, Turquie) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP The Glorious Persecution à venir le 18 octobre via Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :
01 - Infernal Gateways to Watchers
02 - Ecstatic Demonlords
03 - The Glorious Persecution
|STABWOUND (Death Metal, Rouen) a signé sur France, Black, Death, Grind et Iron Blood Death And Death Corp pour la sortie le 15 novembre de son premier long-format As Humanity Dies. Un extrait live filmé en février dernier, "Devoured", est disponible sur YouTube.
|THUNDERWIZE (Stoner Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album The End of Words sur Bitume Prods. À noter l'absence de guitare et la présence d'un didgeridoo à coulisse et ses effets (whammy, whaha, saturation) routé vers un ampli guitare et un ampli basse, batterie et chant.
Tracklist :
1. The End of Words 38:16
2. Sambaïdoo 08:14
