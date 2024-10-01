»

(Lien direct) FESTERGORE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Constellation of Endless Blight le 29 novembre chez Personal Records (CD) et Iron Fortress Records (K7). Tracklist :



1. Ironborn

2. Glass Casket (feat. Anthony Bramante)

3. SMA

4. The View From Halfway Down

5. Synchronizing the Kozmos part I

6. Surrender to Madness

7. Cryogenic Decay

8. Synchronizing the Kozmos part II

9. What Once Was Proud



<a href="https://personal-records.bandcamp.com/album/constellation-of-endless-blight">Constellation Of Endless Blight de FESTERGORE</a>