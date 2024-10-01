chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Selbst
 Selbst - Despondency Chord ... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 2 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Reversed
 Reversed - Wildly Possessed (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aggressive Perfector
 Aggressive Perfector - Havo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Drowned
 Drowned - Procul His (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Saidan
 Saidan - Visual Kill: The B... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Armoros
 Armoros - Pieces (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Savage Oath
 Savage Oath - Divine Battle (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Broken Hope
 Broken Hope - Mutilated And... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Cendres de Haine
 Cendres de Haine - Nihil Mi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Love Grind Violence
 Love Grind Violence - Déris... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 21 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Hamartia (EP) (C)
Par Holmy		   
Fantômas
 Fantômas - Delìrium Còrdia (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Dreams Of The ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Goats To Azaz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 1 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2024 Mitochondrion - Xenotheory - Death Like Mass - Thrash Records - Blasphemous - Përl - Cryptorium - Outre-Tombe - Raptore - Sign of the Jackal
»
(Lien direct)
MITOCHONDRION (Death Metal, Canada) fera son retour après le 1er novembre prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé VITRISEPTOME à paraître via Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Protanthrofuge " :

01. [malascension]
02. Increatum Vox
03. The Erythapside
04. Oblithemesis
05. [antimonphoresis]
06. Vacuuole
07. Flail, Faexregem!
08. [calcination]
09. The Protanthrofuge
10. Argentum Mortifixion
11. Ignis Caecus
12. [intraluxiform]
13. The Cruxitome
14. [ ]
15. VITRISEPTOME
16. Viabyssm
17. Antitonement

»
(Lien direct)
XENOTHEORY (Slamming Deathcore, Paris) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son prochain album Blissful Death pour le 6 décembre. Tracklist:

1. Resurrection
2. The Chasm
3. Ozymandias
4. Eclipse (日食)
5. The Call (ft. Dan Tucker from Crown Magnetar)
6. I Nimrod
7. What Lies Below
8. The Fortieth Night
9. Son of Man (ft. Jason Gerhard from Kanine and Danny Louzon from Hurakan)
10. Le Dixième Cercle (part 1)
11. Le Dixième Cercle (part 2)

Le morceau The Chasm est déjà en écoute sur leur Bandcamp :

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH LIKE MASS (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Lord Of Flies le 4 octobre sur Terratur Possessions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Wygnaniec
02. Czwarta Bestia A Góry Horeb
03. Pan Niechcianych Grobów
04. Sorcery Unbridled
05. Holy Traitor
06. Of Mercy And Bloodlust
07. The Killing Of Abel
08. Krocz Ze Mną, Ojcze

»
(Lien direct)
THRASH RECORDS sortira le 6 octobre prochain une compilation double-CD comprenant l'intégralité des EPs sortis par le mythique label français entre 1989 et 1993. Voici le contenu ainsi qu'une vidéo dévoilant le dit-objet :

EXIT-13: "The Unrequited Love For Chicken Soup" (USA)
REVENANT: "Distant Eyes" (USA)
CARBONIZED: "No Canonization" (Sweden)
FATAL: "A somber Evocation Of Nihilism" (USA)
SORCERY: "Rivers Of The Dead" (Sweden)
HIDEOUS MANGLEUS: "We Live...You Sleep" (USA)
MALEDICTION: System Fear" (UK)
VITAL REMAINS: "The Black Mass" (USA)
AFFLICTED: "Ingrained" (Sweden)
OLD FUNERAL: "Devoured Carcass" (Norway)
BATHYM: "Demonic Forces" (USA)
OCCULT: "Intersincarnael" (France)
PSYCHO: "Mass Consumption" (USA)
MORTEM: "Slow Death" (Norway)
WOMBBATH: "Several Shapes" (Sweden)



Édition limitée à 459 exemplaires, celle-ci peut être commandée via :
https://www.facebook.com/ThrashRecordsLeHavre
val.thrashrecords@gmail.com

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHEMOUS (Death/Black, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Martyr Complex" issu de son nouvel opus To Lay Siege and Conquer prévu le 25 octobre chez Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1. To Lay Siege and Conquer [5:16]
2. Son of the Forsaken [4:22]
3. Martyr Complex [3:50]
4. Spiritual Enslavement [3:20]
5. Dead and Still [4:20]
6. Curse of the Witchchrist [4:25]
7. Neverborn [4:11]

»
(Lien direct)
PËRL (Post-Rock/Post-Metal, France) vient de poster une vidéo de sa chanson "L'homme à l'éléphant blanc" au Hellfest avec en featuring Faustine Berardo du groupe La Nébuleuse d'Hima. Le combo se produisait au festival clissonnais le 29 juin dernier sur la scène de la Valley.

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTORIUM (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Descent Into Lunacy le 29 novembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Incarcerated
2. Horrid Exultation
3. Inner Decay
4. A Distant Dream
5. Void of Life
6. Obscure Reality
7. Mournful Dawn
8. Descent Into Lunacy

»
(Lien direct)
OUTRE-TOMBE (Death Metal, Canada) vient d'annoncer le départ de son guitariste Martin Paquet aka Désastre après huit ans de bons et loyaux services. Celui-ci est remplacé dans la foulé par Charles St-Pierre aka Marasme (Atroce, Saccage, Décryptal...).

»
(Lien direct)
RAPTORE (Heavy Metal, Argentine) a publié le morceau "All Fires the Fire" tiré de son nouveau disque Renaissance qui sort le 22 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ecclesia
2. Satana
3. Abaddon
4. Darklight
5. Requiescat In Pace
6. Into The Bowels
7. Kingdom Come
8. Imperium
9. All Fires The Fire

»
(Lien direct)
SIGN OF THE JACKAL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Buio Omega" extrait de son nouvel album Heavy Metal Survivors à venir le 22 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Eulogy of the Survivors
2. Breaking the Spell
3. Buio Omega
4. Pedal to the Metal
5. Phantasm
6. Slaves of Hell
7. Nightmare City
8. Watch Out
9. Shocker
10. (You Better) Run for Tomorrow
Thrasho AxGxB + Lestat + Keyser
1 Octobre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Reversed
 Reversed
Wildly Possessed
2024 - Invictus Productions		   
Aggressive Perfector
 Aggressive Perfector
Havoc At The Midnight Hour
2019 - Dying Victims Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blasphemous
 Blasphemous
2003 - Etats-Unis		   
Death Like Mass
 Death Like Mass
Black Metal - Pologne		   
Mitochondrion
 Mitochondrion
Black / Death Metal - 2003 - Canada		   
Outre-Tombe
 Outre-Tombe
Death Metal - 2010 - Canada		   
Përl
 Përl
Post-Rock/Post-Metal - 2008 - France		   
Raptore
 Raptore
Heavy Metal - 2012 - Argentine		   
Xenotheory
 Xenotheory
Slamming Deathcore - 2021 - France		   
Ellende
Todbringerin
Lire la chronique
Death Like Mass
The Lord Of Flies
Lire la chronique
Vomit The Soul
Massive Incineration
Lire la chronique
Reversed
Wildly Possessed
Lire la chronique
Aggressive Perfector
Havoc At The Midnight Hour
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Octobre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
War Inside
Almighty Earth
Lire la chronique
Drowned
Procul His
Lire la chronique
Selbst
Despondency Chord Progressions
Lire la chronique
Hymenotomy
Some Necrophiles Having Sex...
Lire la chronique
Yr
Maanelyst (EP)
Lire la chronique
Liturgy
Dawn of Ash
Lire la chronique
Cinerary
Rituals of Desecration (EP)
Lire la chronique
Diablation
Irrévérence
Lire la chronique
Armoros
Pieces
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Winds
Magna Pestilencia
Lire la chronique
Savage Oath
Divine Battle
Lire la chronique
Love Grind Violence
Dérisoire + Choked by my ow...
Lire le live report
Envig
Eskatos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tribulation
Hamartia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fantômas
Delìrium Còrdia
Lire la chronique
Broken Hope
Mutilated And Assimilated
Lire la chronique
Saidan
Visual Kill: The Blossoming...
Lire la chronique
Corpse God
Onward To Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Förgjord
Perkeleen weri
Lire la chronique
Coffin Rot
Dreams Of The Disturbed
Lire la chronique
Angelcorpse
Goats To Azazael (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Antichrist Siege Machine
Vengeance Of Eternal Fire
Lire la chronique
Mynskh
Chapter II - The Last Messiah
Lire la chronique
Autolysis
Inevitable Infection (EP)
Lire la chronique