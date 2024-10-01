Les news du 1 Octobre 2024
|XENOTHEORY (Slamming Deathcore, Paris) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son prochain album Blissful Death pour le 6 décembre. Tracklist:
1. Resurrection
2. The Chasm
3. Ozymandias
4. Eclipse (日食)
5. The Call (ft. Dan Tucker from Crown Magnetar)
6. I Nimrod
7. What Lies Below
8. The Fortieth Night
9. Son of Man (ft. Jason Gerhard from Kanine and Danny Louzon from Hurakan)
10. Le Dixième Cercle (part 1)
11. Le Dixième Cercle (part 2)
Le morceau The Chasm est déjà en écoute sur leur Bandcamp :
|DEATH LIKE MASS (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Lord Of Flies le 4 octobre sur Terratur Possessions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Wygnaniec
02. Czwarta Bestia A Góry Horeb
03. Pan Niechcianych Grobów
04. Sorcery Unbridled
05. Holy Traitor
06. Of Mercy And Bloodlust
07. The Killing Of Abel
08. Krocz Ze Mną, Ojcze
|THRASH RECORDS sortira le 6 octobre prochain une compilation double-CD comprenant l'intégralité des EPs sortis par le mythique label français entre 1989 et 1993. Voici le contenu ainsi qu'une vidéo dévoilant le dit-objet :
EXIT-13: "The Unrequited Love For Chicken Soup" (USA)
REVENANT: "Distant Eyes" (USA)
CARBONIZED: "No Canonization" (Sweden)
FATAL: "A somber Evocation Of Nihilism" (USA)
SORCERY: "Rivers Of The Dead" (Sweden)
HIDEOUS MANGLEUS: "We Live...You Sleep" (USA)
MALEDICTION: System Fear" (UK)
VITAL REMAINS: "The Black Mass" (USA)
AFFLICTED: "Ingrained" (Sweden)
OLD FUNERAL: "Devoured Carcass" (Norway)
BATHYM: "Demonic Forces" (USA)
OCCULT: "Intersincarnael" (France)
PSYCHO: "Mass Consumption" (USA)
MORTEM: "Slow Death" (Norway)
WOMBBATH: "Several Shapes" (Sweden)
Édition limitée à 459 exemplaires, celle-ci peut être commandée via :
[url=]https://www.facebook.com/ThrashRecordsLeHavre[/url]
[url=]val.thrashrecords@gmail.com [/url]
|BLASPHEMOUS (Death/Black, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Martyr Complex" issu de son nouvel opus To Lay Siege and Conquer prévu le 25 octobre chez Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :
1. To Lay Siege and Conquer [5:16]
2. Son of the Forsaken [4:22]
3. Martyr Complex [3:50]
4. Spiritual Enslavement [3:20]
5. Dead and Still [4:20]
6. Curse of the Witchchrist [4:25]
7. Neverborn [4:11]
|PËRL (Post-Rock/Post-Metal, France) vient de poster une vidéo de sa chanson "L'homme à l'éléphant blanc" au Hellfest avec en featuring Faustine Berardo du groupe La Nébuleuse d'Hima. Le combo se produisait au festival clissonnais le 29 juin dernier sur la scène de la Valley.
|CRYPTORIUM (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Descent Into Lunacy le 29 novembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Incarcerated
2. Horrid Exultation
3. Inner Decay
4. A Distant Dream
5. Void of Life
6. Obscure Reality
7. Mournful Dawn
8. Descent Into Lunacy
|OUTRE-TOMBE (Death Metal, Canada) vient d'annoncer le départ de son guitariste Martin Paquet aka Désastre après huit ans de bons et loyaux services. Celui-ci est remplacé dans la foulé par Charles St-Pierre aka Marasme (Atroce, Saccage, Décryptal...).
|RAPTORE (Heavy Metal, Argentine) a publié le morceau "All Fires the Fire" tiré de son nouveau disque Renaissance qui sort le 22 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ecclesia
2. Satana
3. Abaddon
4. Darklight
5. Requiescat In Pace
6. Into The Bowels
7. Kingdom Come
8. Imperium
9. All Fires The Fire
|SIGN OF THE JACKAL (Heavy Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Buio Omega" extrait de son nouvel album Heavy Metal Survivors à venir le 22 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eulogy of the Survivors
2. Breaking the Spell
3. Buio Omega
4. Pedal to the Metal
5. Phantasm
6. Slaves of Hell
7. Nightmare City
8. Watch Out
9. Shocker
10. (You Better) Run for Tomorrow
