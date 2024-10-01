»

(Lien direct) XENOTHEORY (Slamming Deathcore, Paris) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son prochain album Blissful Death pour le 6 décembre. Tracklist:



1. Resurrection

2. The Chasm

3. Ozymandias

4. Eclipse (日食)

5. The Call (ft. Dan Tucker from Crown Magnetar)

6. I Nimrod

7. What Lies Below

8. The Fortieth Night

9. Son of Man (ft. Jason Gerhard from Kanine and Danny Louzon from Hurakan)

10. Le Dixième Cercle (part 1)

11. Le Dixième Cercle (part 2)



Le morceau The Chasm est déjà en écoute sur leur Bandcamp :

<a href="https://xenotheory.bandcamp.com/album/blissful-death">Blissful Death by Xenotheory</a>