Les news du 2 Octobre 2024
|Intitulé High Impact Violence, le premier album de GUTLESS (Death Metal, Australie) sortira le 22 novembre sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Viral Infection" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Bashed And Hemorrhaging
02. Beyond The Catacombs
03. Scalpel Obsession
04. Avalanche Of Viscera
05. Galvanized
06. Carved Into Existence
07. GORE GOD
08. Viral Infection
|»
|SORDIDE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Ainsi Finit Le Jour qui sortira le 25 octobre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Des feux plus forts
2. Nos cendres et nos râles
3. Le cambouis et le carmin
4. Sous vivre
5. Banlieues rouges
6. La poésie du caniveau
7. Ainsi finit le jour
8. La beauté du désastre
9. Tout est à la mort
|»
|AARA (Black Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Eiger prévu pour le 6 novembre via Debemur Morti Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Die Das WildeWetter Fängt
2. Senkrechte Welten
3. Felsensang
4. Todesbiwak
5. Der Wahnsinn Dort Im Abgrund
6. Zurück Zur Roten Fluh
7. Grausig Ist Der Blick
8. Alptraum
|»
|CONJONCTIVE (Deathcore, Suisse) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Dying Melody" qui figure sur son nouvel album Misère de Poussière dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 novembre. Tracklist :
01 Il Pleut sur les Cendres
02 Summer Hunt
03 Misère de Poussière
04 Ombre et Ordure
05 Dying Melody
06 Minuit
07 Décembre Noir
08 Un Dimanche Sanglant
09 Nocturnal Terror
10 Au Royaume des Ombres
|»
|VALLETTA (Black 'n Roll, USA) offre son premier long-format Summer en streaming complet ci-dessous. Sortie le 4 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Kissing Angels
2. Serpents of Solomon
3. Saint
4. Diving into the Deep
5. Criminal
6. Soot & Ash
7. Ill Blood
8. In Ecstasy
9. On the Run
10. Bringing the Worst
11. Come Alive
12. Almighty Hate
|»
|BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Praise the Fire for the Sacrament" tiré de son nouveau disque Praise the Communion Fire for the Unhallowed Sacrament qui sort le 25 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Timeless Throne
2. Divine Forces
3. Beneath this Pentagram
4. Praise the Fire for the Sacrament
5. The Gladiator
6. Unknown Hands
7. Towards the Carpathian Winter Battle
|»
|SHADOWS DECAY (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) sortira son premier EP Agent of Chaos le 8 novembre via Preoptic Distortion Records. Tracklist :
1) Dry You Out
2) Falling of Mind
3) Agent of Chaos
4) Bringer of Death
5) Only Lies
6) Psuedo Suicidal
|»
|TROLLCAVE (Funeral Doom/Death, Espagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Adoration of the Abyssal Trespasser le 15 novembre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et BlackSeed Productions (CD). Tracklist :
1. Intro / Grotesque Abyssal Trespasser [15:06]
2. Abominator's Diseased Carrion [16:20]
|»
|ASENHEIM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Wolkenbrecher le 10 décembre chez Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Einklang - Blut und Eisen
2. Der Harnischmacher
3. Im Zwielicht (Der Mantel der Dämmerung)
4. Mein Königreich
5. Ein letzter Gruß
6. Zu den Waffen
7. An der Tafel der Toten
8. Wolkenbrecher
9. Die kalte Festung
10. Himmelfahrtskommando
11. Räuberlied
|»
|CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Only Hunger Remains le 25 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Flesh Hunt
2. Eaten By Worms
3. She Bore A Brood Of Beasts
4. He's Just Meat Now
5. Blood Duster Double Feature
6. Games Of Humiliation (Pungent Stench cover)
|»
|DESTRUKTOR (Black/Death, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Holy Orgy" issu de son nouvel album Indomitable prévu le 18 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :
1. Speaking With the Dead
2. Holy Orgy
3. Writhe In Pain
4. Indomitable
5. Better Off Aborted
6. Beyond The Bleakness
7. Reap What You Sow
8. The Path to Lucifer
|»
|SEID (Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "The End of Days" extrait de son nouveau disque Hymns to the Norse à venir le 18 octobre chez De Tenebrarum Principio. Tracklist :
1. Hymn To Ivar
2. The End Of Days
3. My Kingdom Rise
4. White Beast From Hel
5. Nordmænnens Raseri
6. Light Up The Sky
7. Allfadir
8. Hymns To The North
|»
|HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose son nouvel opus Portal en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 4 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Atziluth [6:27]
2. Beriah [7:29]
3. Yetzirah [6:10]
4. Assiah [9:46]
5. Aeon [13:12]
|»
|ANCIENT MALIGNITY (Death/Black, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel album Dehumanization Dawn sur Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dehumanization Dawn
2. Indoctrination Terror Offense
3. Abomination Experiment
4. Pedoswine Obsolescence
6. Dystopian Subjection
7. Pernicious Fixation
5. The Extortion Epoch
8. Algorithmic Brainwash Entity
9. Intrusive Surveillance Mechanism
10. Viral Hysteria Infliction
|»
|APOCRYPHETIC (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir un nouvel EP intitulé Sectarian Warfare and Hostility en autoproduction numérique. Tracklist :
1. Barbarian Artillery Bombardment
2. Distant Howls of Abyssal Maelstrom
3. Sectarian Hostility and Warfare
Le nouveau Aara donne faim putain !
