(Lien direct) BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Praise the Fire for the Sacrament" tiré de son nouveau disque Praise the Communion Fire for the Unhallowed Sacrament qui sort le 25 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Timeless Throne

2. Divine Forces

3. Beneath this Pentagram

4. Praise the Fire for the Sacrament

5. The Gladiator

6. Unknown Hands

7. Towards the Carpathian Winter Battle



