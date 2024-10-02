chargement...

Selbst
 Selbst - Despondency Chord ... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 2 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Reversed
 Reversed - Wildly Possessed (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aggressive Perfector
 Aggressive Perfector - Havo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Drowned
 Drowned - Procul His (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Saidan
 Saidan - Visual Kill: The B... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Armoros
 Armoros - Pieces (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Savage Oath
 Savage Oath - Divine Battle (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Broken Hope
 Broken Hope - Mutilated And... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Cendres de Haine
 Cendres de Haine - Nihil Mi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Love Grind Violence
 Love Grind Violence - Déris... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 21 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Hamartia (EP) (C)
Par Holmy		   
Fantômas
 Fantômas - Delìrium Còrdia (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Dreams Of The ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Goats To Azaz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 2 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 2 Octobre 2024 Sordide - Aara - Conjonctive - Valletta - Blackevil - Shadows Decay - Trollcave - Asenheim - Chained To The Dead - Destruktor - Seid - Häxenzijrkell - Ancient Malignity - Apocryphetic
»
(Lien direct)
SORDIDE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Ainsi Finit Le Jour qui sortira le 25 octobre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Des feux plus forts
2. Nos cendres et nos râles
3. Le cambouis et le carmin
4. Sous vivre
5. Banlieues rouges
6. La poésie du caniveau
7. Ainsi finit le jour
8. La beauté du désastre
9. Tout est à la mort

»
(Lien direct)
AARA (Black Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Eiger prévu pour le 6 novembre via Debemur Morti Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Die Das WildeWetter Fängt
2. Senkrechte Welten
3. Felsensang
4. Todesbiwak
5. Der Wahnsinn Dort Im Abgrund
6. Zurück Zur Roten Fluh
7. Grausig Ist Der Blick
8. Alptraum

»
(Lien direct)
CONJONCTIVE (Deathcore, Suisse) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Dying Melody" qui figure sur son nouvel album Misère de Poussière dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 novembre. Tracklist :

01 Il Pleut sur les Cendres
02 Summer Hunt
03 Misère de Poussière
04 Ombre et Ordure
05 Dying Melody
06 Minuit
07 Décembre Noir
08 Un Dimanche Sanglant
09 Nocturnal Terror
10 Au Royaume des Ombres

»
(Lien direct)
VALLETTA (Black 'n Roll, USA) offre son premier long-format Summer en streaming complet ci-dessous. Sortie le 4 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Kissing Angels
2. Serpents of Solomon
3. Saint
4. Diving into the Deep
5. Criminal
6. Soot & Ash
7. Ill Blood
8. In Ecstasy
9. On the Run
10. Bringing the Worst
11. Come Alive
12. Almighty Hate

»
(Lien direct)
BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Praise the Fire for the Sacrament" tiré de son nouveau disque Praise the Communion Fire for the Unhallowed Sacrament qui sort le 25 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Timeless Throne
2. Divine Forces
3. Beneath this Pentagram
4. Praise the Fire for the Sacrament
5. The Gladiator
6. Unknown Hands
7. Towards the Carpathian Winter Battle

»
(Lien direct)
SHADOWS DECAY (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) sortira son premier EP Agent of Chaos le 8 novembre via Preoptic Distortion Records. Tracklist :

1) Dry You Out
2) Falling of Mind
3) Agent of Chaos
4) Bringer of Death
5) Only Lies
6) Psuedo Suicidal

»
(Lien direct)
TROLLCAVE (Funeral Doom/Death, Espagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Adoration of the Abyssal Trespasser le 15 novembre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et BlackSeed Productions (CD). Tracklist :

1. Intro / Grotesque Abyssal Trespasser [15:06]
2. Abominator's Diseased Carrion [16:20]

»
(Lien direct)
ASENHEIM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Wolkenbrecher le 10 décembre chez Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Einklang - Blut und Eisen
2. Der Harnischmacher
3. Im Zwielicht (Der Mantel der Dämmerung)
4. Mein Königreich
5. Ein letzter Gruß
6. Zu den Waffen
7. An der Tafel der Toten
8. Wolkenbrecher
9. Die kalte Festung
10. Himmelfahrtskommando
11. Räuberlied

»
(Lien direct)
CHAINED TO THE DEAD (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Only Hunger Remains le 25 octobre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Flesh Hunt
2. Eaten By Worms
3. She Bore A Brood Of Beasts
4. He's Just Meat Now
5. Blood Duster Double Feature
6. Games Of Humiliation (Pungent Stench cover)

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUKTOR (Black/Death, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Holy Orgy" issu de son nouvel album Indomitable prévu le 18 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :

1. Speaking With the Dead
2. Holy Orgy
3. Writhe In Pain
4. Indomitable
5. Better Off Aborted
6. Beyond The Bleakness
7. Reap What You Sow
8. The Path to Lucifer

»
(Lien direct)
SEID (Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le morceau "The End of Days" extrait de son nouveau disque Hymns to the Norse à venir le 18 octobre chez De Tenebrarum Principio. Tracklist :

1. Hymn To Ivar
2. The End Of Days
3. My Kingdom Rise
4. White Beast From Hel
5. Nordmænnens Raseri
6. Light Up The Sky
7. Allfadir
8. Hymns To The North

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose son nouvel opus Portal en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 4 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Atziluth [6:27]
2. Beriah [7:29]
3. Yetzirah [6:10]
4. Assiah [9:46]
5. Aeon [13:12]

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT MALIGNITY (Death/Black, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel album Dehumanization Dawn sur Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dehumanization Dawn
2. Indoctrination Terror Offense
3. Abomination Experiment
4. Pedoswine Obsolescence
6. Dystopian Subjection
7. Pernicious Fixation
5. The Extortion Epoch
8. Algorithmic Brainwash Entity
9. Intrusive Surveillance Mechanism
10. Viral Hysteria Infliction

»
(Lien direct)
APOCRYPHETIC (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir un nouvel EP intitulé Sectarian Warfare and Hostility en autoproduction numérique. Tracklist :

1. Barbarian Artillery Bombardment
2. Distant Howls of Abyssal Maelstrom
3. Sectarian Hostility and Warfare
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Octobre 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Holmy citer
Holmy
02/10/2024 10:31
Le nouveau Aara donne faim putain !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
