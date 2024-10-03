»

(Lien direct) DEFILED SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Within the Slumber of the Mind le 21 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



1. Alkutaival (feat. Juha Tapio)

2. Voices from the Void

3. Exiled to Infinity

4. Death

5. Mortal

6. Within the Slumber of the Mind

7. Through the Chaos

8. Your Worst Enemy

9. Tears of Black

10. Unfaithful (Rihanna cover) (feat. Karisma)



