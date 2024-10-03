»

(Lien direct) MARDOM (Black Metal, Pologne) propose son premier album Dead Soul Age en streaming complet sur YouTube. Sortie le 4 octobre via Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. If Hate Now Reigned [6:13]

2. Spojrzenie [7:40]

3. Inverted Sun Darkness [6:31]

4. Buried in the Dust of Stars [7:02]

5. Unseen Dreams [6:58]

6. Dead Soul Age [5:55]



