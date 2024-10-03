chargement...

Les news du 3 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 3 Octobre 2024 Mardom - Deathrite - Challenger - Anomic - Ignominous
»
(Lien direct)
MARDOM (Black Metal, Pologne) propose son premier album Dead Soul Age en streaming complet sur YouTube. Sortie le 4 octobre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. If Hate Now Reigned [6:13]
2. Spojrzenie [7:40]
3. Inverted Sun Darkness [6:31]
4. Buried in the Dust of Stars [7:02]
5. Unseen Dreams [6:58]
6. Dead Soul Age [5:55]

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever à venir le 18 octobre via Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire

»
(Lien direct)
CHALLENGER (Heavy/Speed, Slovénie) a mis en ligne le titre "Sleepless" issu de son premier full-length Force of Nature prévu le 25 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Imperial Madness
2. Under the Skin
3. Victims of War
4. Exhausted Earth
5. Recurrent Universe
6. Force of Nature
7. Sleepless
8. The Final Epoch

»
(Lien direct)
ANOMIC (Thrash/Death, Pays-Bas/Allemagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition le 22 novembre de son premier EP Opacity sorti en auto-production numérique mi-juillet. Le duo sortira également un premier long-format l'année prochaine sur le label italien. Tracklist :

1. Opacity
2. This Blood is Mine
3. On Deaf Ears Feat. Stefan Nordström

»
(Lien direct)
IGNOMINOUS (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son premier longue-durée Dawn With No Light en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Vinyl Store. Tracklist :

1. Cemetary Meditation (Intro)
2. Cosmic Spawns Of Death
3. Thelema Occults
4. Nightwounds
5. Synirmos
6. Martyrium (Ora Pro Nobis)
7. Apostrophe
8. Aurora Borealis
9. The Coming Fall
10.The Dawn With No Light
Thrasho Keyser
3 Octobre 2024

