DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Flames Licking Fever à venir le 18 octobre via Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire
ANOMIC (Thrash/Death, Pays-Bas/Allemagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition le 22 novembre de son premier EP Opacity sorti en auto-production numérique mi-juillet. Le duo sortira également un premier long-format l'année prochaine sur le label italien. Tracklist :
1. Opacity
2. This Blood is Mine
3. On Deaf Ears Feat. Stefan Nordström
IGNOMINOUS (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son premier longue-durée Dawn With No Light en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Vinyl Store. Tracklist :
1. Cemetary Meditation (Intro)
2. Cosmic Spawns Of Death
3. Thelema Occults
4. Nightwounds
5. Synirmos
6. Martyrium (Ora Pro Nobis)
7. Apostrophe
8. Aurora Borealis
9. The Coming Fall
10.The Dawn With No Light
