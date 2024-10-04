chargement...

Selbst
 Selbst - Despondency Chord ... (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 2 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Reversed
 Reversed - Wildly Possessed (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aggressive Perfector
 Aggressive Perfector - Havo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Drowned
 Drowned - Procul His (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Saidan
 Saidan - Visual Kill: The B... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Armoros
 Armoros - Pieces (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Savage Oath
 Savage Oath - Divine Battle (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Broken Hope
 Broken Hope - Mutilated And... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Cendres de Haine
 Cendres de Haine - Nihil Mi... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Love Grind Violence
 Love Grind Violence - Déris... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 21 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Hamartia (EP) (C)
Par Holmy		   
Fantômas
 Fantômas - Delìrium Còrdia (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Dreams Of The ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - Goats To Azaz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 4 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 4 Octobre 2024 Blood Incantation - Cosmic Putrefaction - Repuked - Slope - Maul - Monolithe - High Warden - Carnosus - Soulskinner - TrollWar - Abhorration - Tryblith - Nubivagant
»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Century Media Records son troisième album intitulé Absolute Elsewhere. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Stargate [Tablet I]
02. The Stargate [Tablet II]
03. The Stargate [Tablet III]
04. The Message [Tablet I]
05. The Message [Tablet II]
06. The Message [Tablet III]

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui sur Profound Lore Records que sort Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains, nouvel album de COSMIC PUTREFACTION (Death Metal, Italie). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. [Entering The Vortex Temporum] - Pre-Mortem Phosphenes
02. I Should Greet The Inexorable Darkness
03. Eudaemonist Withdrawal
04. Hallways Engraved In Aether
05. Swirling Madness, Supernal Ordeal
06. [Exiting The Vortex Temporum] - The Clearing Path
07. Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains

»
(Lien direct)
REPUKED (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Club Squirting Blood qui sortira le 22 novembre via Soulseller Records. "Parasitic Flesh" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SLOPE (Hardcore / Fusion, Allemagne) vient de partager un nouveau morceau intitulé "Fury Funk". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui sur 20 Buck Spin que sort In The Jaws Of Bereavement, nouvel album de MAUL (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :


01. In the Jaws Of Bereavement (featuring Vincent Bennett)
02. Blood Quantum
03. Weaving Cerebral Horrors
04. Spontaneous Stigmata
05. Alluring Deceit
06. Midwest Death
07. Unbridled Delusions
08. Stuck Stomped And Smeared
09. With Each Voracious Lick
10. Drawn To Drowning

»
(Lien direct)
MONOLITHE (Melodic Death/Doom Metal, France) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "On the Run to Nowhere" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Black Hole District dont la sortie est programmé pour le 15 novembre chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

01. They Wake Up at Dusk
02. Sentience Amidst the Lights
03. Elusive Whispers
04. To Wander the Labyrinth
05. Suspicion
06. Unveiling the Illusion
07. Benefit or Hazard
08. On the Run to Nowhere
09. Moonfall
10. Those Moments Lost in Time

»
(Lien direct)
HIGH WARDEN (Doom Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "The Pale Hunter" tiré de son premier longue-durée Astral Iron qui sort le 22 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Morn Is Wiser The Eve [6:18]
2. Devil His Due - Whores of Yerusalim [8:48]
3. Burgfrieden [1:49]
4. Pale Hunter [4:40]
5. Astral Iron [7:51]
6. We Shall Burn At Foreign Shores (The Choice of Achilles) [8:20]

»
(Lien direct)
CARNOSUS (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Yearnings of a Rotten Spine" issu de son nouvel album Wormtales prévu le 18 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

2. Within Throat, Within Heart
3. Neglectikon
4. Yearnings of A Rotten Spine
5. Worm Charmer
6. Harbinger of Woundism
7. Paradoxical Impulse
8. Wound of Wisdom
9. Cosmoclaustrum
10. Solace In Soil

»
(Lien direct)
SOULSKINNER (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Gloryfied by the Light le 25 novembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. The Wanderer
03. Kingdom of the Deceased
04. Glorified by the Light
05. Mighty Titans
06. The Freedom of Truth
07. The Arrows of my Desire
08. Sacred Temple of Mystery
09. To the Moon
10. To Aurora

»
(Lien direct)
TROLLWAR (Folk/Death, Québec) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Tales from the Frozen Wastes le 15 novembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Prologue (2:00)
2. The Unseen One (7:05) ft. Keyboard Solo by Veli-Matti Kananen (Kalmah)
3. Bane of the Underworld (5:26)
4. In The Fields of Frost (4:05)
5. The Offering (5:46) ft. Clean Vocal / Choir by Mattias Sippola (Atavistia)

Durée totale : 24:24

»
(Lien direct)
ABHORRATION (Death Metal, Norvège) offre son premier long-format Demonolatry en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Chamber of Agilarept [5:16]
2. Ai Apaec [5:55]
3. Spawn of an Abhorrent Entity [7:34]
4. Invoke Them [6:31]
5. The Grace of Immolation [5:21]
6. Demonolatry [6:14]

»
(Lien direct)
TRYBLITH (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Grip Ov The Devil's Hand" extrait de son nouvel opus Draconis Maleficium à venir le 31 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Grip Ov The Devil's Hand
2. A Waltz Ov Immaculate Summonation
3. Lysergic Gnosis
4. Atlantean Cataclysm
5. Glass Heart
6. Chalice Ov Opulence
7. Path Ov Sorcery
8. Great Rune Ov Death
9. Storms Ov Desolation
10. Exhaled Incantations Between the Stars

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal, Italie) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Blame Dagger sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Darkness Upon The Face Of The Deep [6:40]
2. Endless Mourning [6:17]
3. A Perfect Throne [5:38]
4. Who Made The World [7:28]
5. The Voice Of A Black Candle [4:32]
6. The Judgement [7:21]
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
4 Octobre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
