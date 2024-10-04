»

(Lien direct) MONOLITHE (Melodic Death/Doom Metal, France) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "On the Run to Nowhere" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Black Hole District dont la sortie est programmé pour le 15 novembre chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :



01. They Wake Up at Dusk

02. Sentience Amidst the Lights

03. Elusive Whispers

04. To Wander the Labyrinth

05. Suspicion

06. Unveiling the Illusion

07. Benefit or Hazard

08. On the Run to Nowhere

09. Moonfall

10. Those Moments Lost in Time



