Les news du 5 Octobre 2024
News
Les news du 5 Octobre 2024 Aberrator - Slechtvalk - Everything Dies - Chemical Storm - Azarath - Anomalie - Ghost:Whale - Golgothan Remains
|ABERRATOR (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son premier longue-durée Beckoning Tribulation le 11 octobre via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Plague Monarch Ascendant
2. Flagellation Crusade
3. Doomed Quintessence
4. Beckoning Tribulation
5. Spiritual Attrition
6. Emissary of Suffering
7. ...Of the Crucible
|SLECHTVALK (Melodic Epic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Death" tiré de son nouveau disque At Death’s Gate prévu le 31 octobre sur MDD Records. Tracklist :
Paralysed By Fear
At Death's Gate
The White Raven
Fight Till The End
Death
Night Of The Locusts
Enshrouded
The Destroyer
Heritage
|EVERYTHING DIES (Atmospheric Depressive Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Survivalist en indépendant. Tracklist :
1.Deadend 05:59
2.Night Survival 05:37
3.Reborn 05:45
4.Forest Loneliness 05:45
5.Everything Dies 04:49
6.The Funeral Of Hearts (HIM Cover) 04:26
7. The End 05:07
|CHEMICAL STORM (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Shallow Hole" issu de son nouvel EP Digital Dementia paru en juillet dernier en autoproduction.
|AZARATH (Death/Black, Pologne) vient de rééditer Diabolic Impious Evil chez Agonia Records dans une version remasterisée, disponible en CD, LP et K7. Tracklist :
1. Whip the Whore
2. Baptized in Sperm of the Antichrist
3. Devil's Stigmata
4. Anti-Human, Anti-God
5. For Satan My Blood
6. Screamin' Legions Death Metal
7. Intoxicated by Goat Vomit
8. Angels' Assassins
9. Beast Inside
10. Goathorned's Revenge
|Le one-man band ANOMALIE (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Awakening" extrait de son nouvel opus Riverchild à venir le 1er novembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Mother Of Stars
2. An Unvorgiving Tide
3. Perpetual Twilight
4. Heart To Beat
5. Awakening
6. Riverchild
7. Among Shadows
8. A Cosmic Truth
9. Thoughts
|Dive:Two, le nouvel album de GHOST:WHALE (Instrumental Experimental Stoner/Doom, Belgique) est dès à présent disponible en double CD digipack ainsi qu'en écoute sur le Bandcamp de Bitume Prods.
|GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Dark Descents Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel EP. Intitulé Bearer Of Light, Matriarch Of Death, celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 22 novembre prochain. Un premier extrait sera très bientôt disponible, en attendant voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :
01. Methuselah
02. Tribulation
03. Necropoles
04. Andromeda
