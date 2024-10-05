»

(Lien direct) SLECHTVALK (Melodic Epic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Death" tiré de son nouveau disque At Death’s Gate prévu le 31 octobre sur MDD Records. Tracklist :



Paralysed By Fear

At Death's Gate

The White Raven

Fight Till The End

Death

Night Of The Locusts

Enshrouded

The Destroyer

Heritage



