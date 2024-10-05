»

(Lien direct) GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Dark Descents Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel EP. Intitulé Bearer Of Light, Matriarch Of Death, celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 22 novembre prochain. Un premier extrait sera très bientôt disponible, en attendant voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :



01. Methuselah

02. Tribulation

03. Necropoles

04. Andromeda