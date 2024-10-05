Les news du 5 Octobre 2024
Les news du 5 Octobre 2024 Golgothan Remains
|GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Dark Descents Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel EP. Intitulé Bearer Of Light, Matriarch Of Death, celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 22 novembre prochain. Un premier extrait sera très bientôt disponible, en attendant voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :
01. Methuselah
02. Tribulation
03. Necropoles
04. Andromeda
