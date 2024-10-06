Les news du 6 Octobre 2024 News Les news du 6 Octobre 2024 Lord Valtgryftåke » (Lien direct) LORD VALTGRYFTÅKE (Black Metal, Chili) a sorti le 1er octobre un nouvel EP intitulé Hordes Of The Blackwinds. Celui-ci sera disponible ce mois-ci en CD via Ars Maligne Records. En attendant, il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Necrologies Of Vampirism

02. Sabbatic Cauldron Of Hate

03. Destroy The Morbid Bastard

04. From The Pagan Holocaust

05. Throne Of Perverted Sin

06. Hordes Of The Blackwinds

07. Thy Sinister Kingdom

08. Pure Evil & Sodomy

09. As The Shadows And Thornfields



<a href="https://forbiddenfilesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/hordes-of-the-blackwinds">Hordes of the Blackwinds de Lord Valtgryftåke</a>

