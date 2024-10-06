Les news du 6 Octobre 2024
News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2024 Lord Valtgryftåke
|»
|LORD VALTGRYFTÅKE (Black Metal, Chili) a sorti le 1er octobre un nouvel EP intitulé Hordes Of The Blackwinds. Celui-ci sera disponible ce mois-ci en CD via Ars Maligne Records. En attendant, il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Necrologies Of Vampirism
02. Sabbatic Cauldron Of Hate
03. Destroy The Morbid Bastard
04. From The Pagan Holocaust
05. Throne Of Perverted Sin
06. Hordes Of The Blackwinds
07. Thy Sinister Kingdom
08. Pure Evil & Sodomy
09. As The Shadows And Thornfields
