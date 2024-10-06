chargement...

Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Morbid Saint
 Morbid Saint - Spectrum Of ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Despondency Chord ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Within The Ruins
 Within The Ruins - Phenomen... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Ellende
 Ellende - Todbringerin (C)
Par Yz		   
Chilean of the Damned
 Chilean of the Damned - Cad... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Reversed
 Reversed - Wildly Possessed (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aggressive Perfector
 Aggressive Perfector - Havo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Drowned
 Drowned - Procul His (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Saidan
 Saidan - Visual Kill: The B... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Armoros
 Armoros - Pieces (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Savage Oath
 Savage Oath - Divine Battle (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Repulsione - Tour 2024
 Repulsione - Tour 2024 - Pe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Broken Hope
 Broken Hope - Mutilated And... (C)
Par isotaupe		   

Les news du 6 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2024 Lord Valtgryftåke
»
(Lien direct)
LORD VALTGRYFTÅKE (Black Metal, Chili) a sorti le 1er octobre un nouvel EP intitulé Hordes Of The Blackwinds. Celui-ci sera disponible ce mois-ci en CD via Ars Maligne Records. En attendant, il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Necrologies Of Vampirism
02. Sabbatic Cauldron Of Hate
03. Destroy The Morbid Bastard
04. From The Pagan Holocaust
05. Throne Of Perverted Sin
06. Hordes Of The Blackwinds
07. Thy Sinister Kingdom
08. Pure Evil & Sodomy
09. As The Shadows And Thornfields
Thrasho AxGxB
6 Octobre 2024

