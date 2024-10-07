Les news du 7 Octobre 2024 News Les news du 7 Octobre 2024 Rotborn - Panzerchrist - Marilyn Manson - Lying Figures » (Lien direct) ROTBORN (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Shrapnels Of A Panic Spiral prévu pour le 1er novembre via Redefing Darkness. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Preventive Dismemberment

2. Shrapnels Of A Panic Spiral

3. Parasites Of The Broken Earth

4. Randomized Certainty

5. Through The Bones

6. Ungraved

7. Prosopagnosia

8. The Immortal Cult

9. Gods Of Submission

10. The Closing Of The Vortex



<a href="https://rotborn.bandcamp.com/album/shrapnels-of-a-panic-spiral">Shrapnels of a Panic Spiral de Rotborn</a>

» (Lien direct) PANZERCHRIST (Death/Black Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain opus intitulé Maleficium - Part 1 qui sortira le 6 décembre via Emanzipation Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Blood Leeches

2. Weak Is The Flesh

3. Mist On The Moat

4. Confessions

5. Sister Death

6. Curse Of Desire

7. Savage Daughter

8. Ritual





» (Lien direct) MARILYN MANSON (Metal / Rock Alternatif, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, le 22 novembre prochain via Nuclear Blasts Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Sacrilegious" :



01. One Assassination Under God

02. No Funeral Without Applause

03. Nod If You Understand

04. As Sick As The Secrets Within (YouTube)

05. Sacrilegious

06. Death Is Not A Costume

07. Meet Me In Purgatory

08. Raise The Red Flag (YouTube)

09. Sacrifice Of The Mass





» (Lien direct) LYING FIGURES (Melodic Death/Doom, Nancy) sortira son nouvel album Inheritance le 14 novembre sur Meuse Music Records. Tracklist :



1 - Nothing to Claim [...]

2 - Addicted to Negativity

3 - Euphoria and Misery

4 - Watch Me Fall

5 - A Great Void

6 - [...] And Nothing to Give

7 - Death into Heredity (feat Déhà)

8 - Self Hatred

9 - Remembrance

10 - Contemptus Mundi





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 6 Octobre 2024

Lord Valtgryftåke

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE