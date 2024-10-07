chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Svartelder
 Svartelder - Trenches (C)
Par Holmy		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Despondency Chord ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Morbid Saint
 Morbid Saint - Spectrum Of ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Within The Ruins
 Within The Ruins - Phenomen... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Ellende
 Ellende - Todbringerin (C)
Par Yz		   
Chilean of the Damned
 Chilean of the Damned - Cad... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2024
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Reversed
 Reversed - Wildly Possessed (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aggressive Perfector
 Aggressive Perfector - Havo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Drowned
 Drowned - Procul His (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Saidan
 Saidan - Visual Kill: The B... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Benighted
 Benighted - Ekbom (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   

Les news du 7 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2024 Total Hate - Rotborn - Panzerchrist - Marilyn Manson - Lying Figures
»
(Lien direct)
TOTAL HATE (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Forthcoming Age Of The Reaper prévu pour le 29 novembre via War Anthem Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Intro
2. Eternal Lust For Blood
3. Hailing The Falling Angels
4. Looming Age Of The Vermin King
5. Burn With Your Prophet
6. Coldest Wrath
7. Djevelens Legioner
8. Death, Hate, Eradicate
9. Downfall Of Tolerance
10. Field Of Victory (The Final Return)
11. Dodsmarsj Til Helvete (URGEHAL Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ROTBORN (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Shrapnels Of A Panic Spiral prévu pour le 1er novembre via Redefing Darkness. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Preventive Dismemberment
2. Shrapnels Of A Panic Spiral
3. Parasites Of The Broken Earth
4. Randomized Certainty
5. Through The Bones
6. Ungraved
7. Prosopagnosia
8. The Immortal Cult
9. Gods Of Submission
10. The Closing Of The Vortex


»
(Lien direct)
PANZERCHRIST (Death/Black Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain opus intitulé Maleficium - Part 1 qui sortira le 6 décembre via Emanzipation Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Blood Leeches
2. Weak Is The Flesh
3. Mist On The Moat
4. Confessions
5. Sister Death
6. Curse Of Desire
7. Savage Daughter
8. Ritual


»
(Lien direct)
MARILYN MANSON (Metal / Rock Alternatif, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, le 22 novembre prochain via Nuclear Blasts Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Sacrilegious" :

01. One Assassination Under God
02. No Funeral Without Applause
03. Nod If You Understand
04. As Sick As The Secrets Within (YouTube)
05. Sacrilegious
06. Death Is Not A Costume
07. Meet Me In Purgatory
08. Raise The Red Flag (YouTube)
09. Sacrifice Of The Mass

»
(Lien direct)
LYING FIGURES (Melodic Death/Doom, Nancy) sortira son nouvel album Inheritance le 14 novembre sur Meuse Music Records. Tracklist :

1 - Nothing to Claim [...]
2 - Addicted to Negativity
3 - Euphoria and Misery
4 - Watch Me Fall
5 - A Great Void
6 - [...] And Nothing to Give
7 - Death into Heredity (feat Déhà)
8 - Self Hatred
9 - Remembrance
10 - Contemptus Mundi
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
7 Octobre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Contaminated
 Contaminated
Celebratory Beheading
2024 - Blood Harvest Records		   
Everything Dies
 Everything Dies
Survivalist
2024 - Indépendant		   
1349
 1349
The Wolf & The King
2024 - Season Of Mist		   
Scolopendra
 Scolopendra
Citadel Of Torment (EP)
2024 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Marilyn Manson
 Marilyn Manson
Metal / Rock Alternatif - Etats-Unis		   
Panzerchrist
 Panzerchrist
Death/Black Metal - 1993 - Danemark		   
Rotborn
 Rotborn
Death Metal - 2021 - Brésil		   
Total Hate
 Total Hate
Black Metal - 2000 - Allemagne		   
Contaminated
Celebratory Beheading
Lire la chronique
1349
The Wolf & The King
Lire la chronique
Scolopendra
Citadel Of Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Everything Dies
Survivalist
Lire la chronique
Hell Is Other People
Moirae
Lire la chronique
Kibosh
Your Favorite Curse
Lire la chronique
Hate Forest
Justice (EP)
Lire la chronique
Avneya
Road to I
Lire la chronique
Within The Ruins
Phenomena II
Lire la chronique
Blood Incantation
Absolute Elsewhere
Lire la chronique
Chilean of the Damned
Cadaverous Incarnate + Inf...
Lire le live report
Paenil Era
Idle Cage
Lire la chronique
Ellende
Todbringerin
Lire la chronique
Death Like Mass
The Lord Of Flies
Lire la chronique
Vomit The Soul
Massive Incineration
Lire la chronique
Reversed
Wildly Possessed
Lire la chronique
Aggressive Perfector
Havoc At The Midnight Hour
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Octobre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
War Inside
Almighty Earth
Lire la chronique
Drowned
Procul His
Lire la chronique
Selbst
Despondency Chord Progressions
Lire la chronique
Hymenotomy
Some Necrophiles Having Sex...
Lire la chronique
Yr
Maanelyst (EP)
Lire la chronique
Liturgy
Dawn of Ash
Lire la chronique
Cinerary
Rituals of Desecration (EP)
Lire la chronique
Diablation
Irrévérence
Lire la chronique
Armoros
Pieces
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Winds
Magna Pestilencia
Lire la chronique
Savage Oath
Divine Battle
Lire la chronique
Love Grind Violence
Dérisoire + Choked by my ow...
Lire le live report