TOTAL HATE (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Forthcoming Age Of The Reaper prévu pour le 29 novembre via War Anthem Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Intro
2. Eternal Lust For Blood
3. Hailing The Falling Angels
4. Looming Age Of The Vermin King
5. Burn With Your Prophet
6. Coldest Wrath
7. Djevelens Legioner
8. Death, Hate, Eradicate
9. Downfall Of Tolerance
10. Field Of Victory (The Final Return)
11. Dodsmarsj Til Helvete (URGEHAL Cover)
ROTBORN (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Shrapnels Of A Panic Spiral prévu pour le 1er novembre via Redefing Darkness. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Preventive Dismemberment
2. Shrapnels Of A Panic Spiral
3. Parasites Of The Broken Earth
4. Randomized Certainty
5. Through The Bones
6. Ungraved
7. Prosopagnosia
8. The Immortal Cult
9. Gods Of Submission
10. The Closing Of The Vortex
PANZERCHRIST (Death/Black Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain opus intitulé Maleficium - Part 1 qui sortira le 6 décembre via Emanzipation Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Blood Leeches
2. Weak Is The Flesh
3. Mist On The Moat
4. Confessions
5. Sister Death
6. Curse Of Desire
7. Savage Daughter
8. Ritual
MARILYN MANSON (Metal / Rock Alternatif, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, le 22 novembre prochain via Nuclear Blasts Records. En voici un troisième extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Sacrilegious" :
01. One Assassination Under God
02. No Funeral Without Applause
03. Nod If You Understand
04. As Sick As The Secrets Within (YouTube)
05. Sacrilegious
06. Death Is Not A Costume
07. Meet Me In Purgatory
08. Raise The Red Flag (YouTube)
09. Sacrifice Of The Mass
LYING FIGURES (Melodic Death/Doom, Nancy) sortira son nouvel album Inheritance le 14 novembre sur Meuse Music Records. Tracklist :
1 - Nothing to Claim [...]
2 - Addicted to Negativity
3 - Euphoria and Misery
4 - Watch Me Fall
5 - A Great Void
6 - [...] And Nothing to Give
7 - Death into Heredity (feat Déhà)
8 - Self Hatred
9 - Remembrance
10 - Contemptus Mundi
