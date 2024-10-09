»

(Lien direct) WARFARER (Melodic Death/Folk, Finlande) a mis en ligne un troisième et dernier extrait de son nouvel album A Tale Beyond the Pale à venir le 15 novembre sur Inverse Records. Il s'agit de "In the Gravelight". Tracklist :



01. Heir Uncrowned

02. As the Portents Foretold

03. Brotherslayer

04. Bereaver

05. Betrayer

06. In the Gravelight

07. March Through the Endless Snow

08. The Gates to Realms Beyond



<a href="https://warfarer.bandcamp.com/album/a-tale-beyond-the-pale">A Tale Beyond the Pale de Warfarer</a>