|
Les news du 9 Octobre 2024
News
Les news du 9 Octobre 2024 Arch Enemy - Necroferum - Thaw - Hexenbrett - Crucifixion Ritual - Rebel Souls - Barathrum - Warfarer - Tyrmfar - The Holy Flesh - Misanthropic Aggression - Alien Carcass - Thyrathen - Chaos Invocation
|»
|ARCH ENEMY (Death mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album Blood Dynasty prévu pour le 28 mars 2025 via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Dream Stealer
2. Illuminate The Path
3. March Of The Miscreants
4. A Million Suns
5. Don’t Look Down
6. Presage
7. Blood Dynasty
8. Paper Tiger
9. Vivre Libre
10. The Pendulum
11. Liars & Thieves
|
|»
|NECROFERUM (Death Metal, Costa Rica) sortira son premier EP Visions from the Necrorealm le 4 novembre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Visions from the Necrorealm
02. Transcending from Spectral Fumes
03. Profound Illusions of a Pathological Subconscious
04. Malignant Echoes of Non-Existence
|
|»
|THAW (Black/Doom/Sludge/Noise, Pologne) a dévoilé le titre "Wartenberg Wheel" extrait de son nouvel album Fading Backwards prévu le 225 octobre via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. The Great Devourer
2. A Place Where Repetition Dwells
3. Wartenberg Wheel
4. In the Laughter and the Stride
5. Dissociate Me/Spreader Bar
6. Moral Justification of Selfishness
|
|»
|HEXENBRETT (Black/Heavy, Autriche) sortira son nouveau disque Dritte Beschwörung: Dem Teufel eine Tochter le 20 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Um Mitternacht
2. Dem Teufel eine Tochter
3. Marisa
4. Imhotep
5. Wozu die Angst
6. La Plese De La Nuit
7. Leder im Nachtverkehr
8. Denn der Tod lächelt nicht
9. Sette Gocce Rosse Su Velluto Verde
|
|»
|CRUCIFIXION RITUAL (Death/Black, USA) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Desecration of the Archangels le 1er novembre chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Michael - Castration
2. Raphael - Gouging
3. Gabriel - Elinguation
4. Uriel - Lobotomy
|
|»
|REBEL SOULS (Blackened Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Leviathan le 15 novembre. Tracklist :
01. Leviathan
02. The Philantropist
03. Warmonger
04. Cognitive Warfare
|
|»
|BARATHRUM (Black/Doom, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Überkill en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 11 octobre via Hammer of Hate. Tracklist :
1. Death by Steel
2. Mountain of Bones
3. Spark Plugs of Purgatory
4. Black Magick Rites
5. Ritual Murder
6. White Red Black and Pale
7. Denial of God
8. Dark Sorceress 3 (Spring Siege)
9. Überkill
|
|»
|WARFARER (Melodic Death/Folk, Finlande) a mis en ligne un troisième et dernier extrait de son nouvel album A Tale Beyond the Pale à venir le 15 novembre sur Inverse Records. Il s'agit de "In the Gravelight". Tracklist :
01. Heir Uncrowned
02. As the Portents Foretold
03. Brotherslayer
04. Bereaver
05. Betrayer
06. In the Gravelight
07. March Through the Endless Snow
08. The Gates to Realms Beyond
|
|»
|TYRMFAR (Melodic Black Metal, Suisse) rejoint le label italien Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 28 mars d'un nouvel EP intitulé Symbiosis. Tracklist :
1. Pilgrimage of Oneness
2. Symphony of Pain
3. Haunted by the Truth
4. The Hubris of Humanity, Pt.1
5. The Reckoning, Pt.2
|
|»
|Le one-man band THE HOLY FLESH (Atmospheric Black Metal, UK) sortira son nouveau disque Advocate, Martyr and Redeemer le 25 octobre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Advocate I [5:31]
2. Advocate II [11:21]
3. Martyr I [7:30]
4. Martyr II [8:14]
5. Redeemer I [7:44]
6. Redeemer II [9:53]
|
|»
|MISANTHROPIC AGGRESSION (Black/Death/Crust, USA) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "A.S.S. III - The Borderland Wars" issu de son premier longue-durée Insect Politics prévu le 15 octobre via Boris Records. Tracklist :
1. Social Ruin
2. Insect Politics
3. Anger/Despair (Interlude)
4. A.S.S. III — The Borderland Wars
5. Bliss
6. La Canzone di Mary Woodhouse (Interlude)
7. The Gates of Hell
8. Boomer Death
9. Intentional Under Performance
10. Winner of the Franchise Wars
11. The Serpent and the Sickle
12. Eusocial Demesne
|
|»
|ALIEN CARCASS (Brutal Cosmic Blackened Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier full-length Entropic Visions of a Celestial Heaven le 31 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Relentless Heavens
02. Galactic Entrails
03. Warp Storm
04. Raw Dimensional Disillusion
05. Digital Gore Trees
06. Ionic Book of the Dead
07. Cyclonic Cosmos
08. Ripped Into Oblivion
09. Accretion Disk
10. Transmission: Rendlesham Forest Incident
|
|»
|THYRATHEN (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté le morceau "Religious Agonies" tiré de son nouvel opus Lakonic qui sort le 1er novembre chez Floga Records. Tracklist :
1. The Throne of Micro-Cosmos (Foolishness) [5:45]
2. Religious Agonies [5:13]
3. Matter, Void, Sperm [6:29]
4. De Rerum Natura [5:51]
5. Η Πόλις (the Philosophical Poem) [7:49]
6. Void, Matter, Sperm [6:51]
7. Scales & Sword (the Fall of Justice) [7:16]
|
|»
|CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "This World Wants Us Dead" extrait de son nouvel album Wherever We Roam... à venir le 8 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Wherever We Roam
2. Ideal Sodom
3. Golden Gates And Terrene Light
4. Bridges Aflame
5. No Throne Withstands
6. This World Wants Us Dead
7. Only In Darkness
8. Engravings Of The Quivering Pedestal
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Bien cool ce nouveau morceau de HEXENBRETT!
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
10/10/2024 10:58