Les news du 10 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2024 Hazzerd - Ungfell - The Mist From the Mountains - The Foreshadowing - Gigan - Pandemic - Silhouette - Hostilia - Infrared - Ponte del Diavolo - Bodybuilder - Everto Signum - Denigrate
»
(Lien direct)
HAZZERD (Thrash, Canada) sortira son troisième album intitulé The 3rd Dimension le 1er janvier 2025. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Deathbringer" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Interdimension
02. Scars
03. Unto Ashes
04. Deathbringer
05. TTT
06. Pagueis
07. ThArSh TiLl DeTh
08. Parasitic
09. A Fell Omen
10. Control

»
(Lien direct)
UNGFELL (Black Metal, Suisse) vient de partager un premier extrait de son prochain album à paraître prochainement chez Eisenwald. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Im Ruusch" :

»
(Lien direct)
THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Portal - The Gathering of Storms en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. And So Flew the Death Crow [10:11]
2. The Seer of Ages [7:59]
3. At the Roots of the Vile [8:38]
4. Among the Black Waves [10:43]
5. In Longing Times [8:19]
6. Saiva [10:28]

»
(Lien direct)
THE FORESHADOWING (Gothic/Doom, Italie) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Judas Had A Friend" tiré de son nouveau disque New Wave Order prévu le 15 novembre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Vox Populi
02. Judas Had A Friend
03. Last December
04. Lobbies
05. Our Nightmares Call
06. Heraclitus
07. Bound For Ruin
08. Eyes Of A Dawn
09. Vox Dei

»
(Lien direct)
GIGAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound" issu de son nouvel opus Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus à paraître le 25 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis
2. Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound
3. Square Wave Subversion
4. Emerging Sects of Dagonic Acolytes
5. Katabatic Windswept Landscapes
6. Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror
7. The Strange Harvest of the Baganoids
8. Ominous Silhouettes Cast Across Gulfs of Time

»
(Lien direct)
PANDEMIC (Thrash Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Phantoms le 20 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Phantoms
2. Greatest of Sinners
3. Under Gypsy's Spell
4. Bane Of Brook Hall (feat. Mayheer of Pursuer)
5. Santa Muerte
6. The Last Road
7. Thralls of the Crescent
8. ...the Horde

»
(Lien direct)
SILHOUETTE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Silhouette" extrait de son premier long-format Les Dires de l'Ame dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 décembre via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. L'Appel
2. Catalepsie
3. Dialecte Onirique
4. Silhouette
5. Adoubée des Étoiles
6. Les Dires de l'Âme
7. Une Lame Éprise
8. Litanie contre la Peur
9. Dysthymie
10. L'Éveil

»
(Lien direct)
HOSTILIA (Thrash Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo live de "Eternal Death", version qui figurera sur l'EP All the Blood Spilt EP - The Top Floor Live Sessions qui sort le 13 décembre sur Gruesome Records. Les détails :

1. Eternal Death (Live at Top Floor Studios)
2. Power Out (Live at Top Floor Studios)
3. Bone Collector (Live at Top Floor Studios)
4. Let Off Some Steam (Remixed) - Bonus Track (Vinyl/CD)
5. Wrathchild (Live at 2112) - Bonus Track

»
(Lien direct)
INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Then the Earth Goes Black" tiré de son nouveau disque Manifestation paru en septembre en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Doom/Black, Italie) sortira le 9 décembre chez Time To Kill Records une compilation intitulée Tre - The EP Collection et regroupant ses trois premiers EP remixés et remasterisés. Tracklist :

01 – Mystery of Mystery
02 – I
03 – The Wickedest Woman In The World
04 – 13
05 – The Unborn
06 – Un Bacio a Mezzanotte
07 – III
08 – Scintilla
09 – AVE

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band BODYBUILDER (Black/Death/Post-Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie CD de son EP There's No There, There (2023) le 15 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Separating Twins
2. Vera’s Moth
3. Charon
4. About a Hanging, Pt.2
5. Somebody, Something, Somewhere
6. Thalassa

»
(Lien direct)
EVERTO SIGNUM (Black Metal, Portugal) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Colossus" issu de son nouvel opus Beastiary prévu le 1er novembre via Monumental Rex. Tracklist :

1. Genesis [0:49]
2. Colossus [5:05]
3. Ophidian [7:37]
4. Wyvern [9:34]
5. Dragon [8:41]
6. Deinos [13:06]
7. Weaver [6:43]

»
(Lien direct)
DENIGRATE (Progressive Doom/Metal/Rock, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Under Ether" extrait de son nouvel album To the Goddess Unknown à venir le 29 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Crystal Rest
02. The Ethics of Loss
03. Under Ether
04. The Apparition of One
05. One who holds the balance
06. Sesame and Lilies
07. In the Light
08. Semidiapente
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
10 Octobre 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
10/10/2024 11:00
Sympa le nouveau PANDEMIC, hâte d'écouter la suite ! Sourire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
