(Lien direct) THE MIST FROM THE MOUNTAINS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Portal - The Gathering of Storms en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :



1. And So Flew the Death Crow [10:11]

2. The Seer of Ages [7:59]

3. At the Roots of the Vile [8:38]

4. Among the Black Waves [10:43]

5. In Longing Times [8:19]

6. Saiva [10:28]



