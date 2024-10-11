»

(Lien direct) SCUMRIPPER (Death / Thrash / Black, Finlande) ont sorti ce jour (et demain via Headsplit Records) un nouvel album intitulé For A Few Fixes More. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. I Am The Trash Of Evil Men

02. Early Embittered Twilight

03. The Slime

04. For A Few Fixes More

05. Exhume The Body And Disturb The Peace

06. Crippling Void

07. I Cum Pain

08. Weather The Swarm

09. Knights Of Summer



<a href="https://scumripper.bandcamp.com/album/for-a-few-fixes-more">For A Few Fixes More de Scumripper</a>