Les news du 11 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 11 Octobre 2024 Bedsore - Scumripper - Morbific - Reaping Death - Kruelty - Hjemsøkt - Candarian - Infernal Hostility - The Spirit - Nachtmystium - Golgothan Remains
»
(Lien direct)
BEDSORE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dreaming The Strife For Love le 29 novembre prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Realm Of Eleuterillide" :

01. Minerva’s Obelisque
02. Scars Of Light
03. A Colossus, An Elephant, A Winged Horse, The Dragon Rendezvous
04. Realm Of Eleuterillide
05. Fanfare For A Heartfelt Love
06. Fountain Of Venus

»
(Lien direct)
Les Finlandais de SCUMRIPPER (Death / Thrash / Black, Finlande) ont sorti ce jour (et demain via Headsplit Records) un nouvel album intitulé For A Few Fixes More. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. I Am The Trash Of Evil Men
02. Early Embittered Twilight
03. The Slime
04. For A Few Fixes More
05. Exhume The Body And Disturb The Peace
06. Crippling Void
07. I Cum Pain
08. Weather The Swarm
09. Knights Of Summer

»
(Lien direct)
MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti aujourd'hui via Extremely Rotten Productions un nouvel EP intitulé Promethean Mutilation. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Vomit Test
02. Promethean Mutilation
03. Stabbing Through The Hymen Of The Dead

»
(Lien direct)
REAPING DEATH (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier EP sur Epidemia Records. Intitulé Maggot Infested Coffin et disponible au format cassette, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Reeking Living Form
02. Painfully Rotting To Death
03. Horrid Grave
04. Maggot Infested Coffin
05. Bodily Dismemberment (Repulsion Cover)
06. Trapped Between Two Haunted Worlds

»
(Lien direct)
KRUELTY (Death Metal / Hardcore, Japon) sortira le 22 novembre prochain via Closed Casket Activities un nouveau EP intitulé Profane Usurpation. En voici un extrait clippé :

01. Absolute Terror
02. Profane Usurpation
03. Bloodless Mankind
04. No Fear Of Judgement

»
(Lien direct)
HJEMSØKT (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier full-length Om Vinteren, På En Sort Trone le 17 novembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Døden Hersker Blandt Fjord & Fjell
2. Uendelige Skogskledde Drømmer
3. Forhekset Av En Blek & Ensom Måne
4. Om Vinteren, På En Sort Trone
5. Dødens Øyne
6. Skogen & Tjernet
7. Pestas Omfavnelse
8. Vinterkveld I Trollfjell

»
(Lien direct)
CANDARIAN (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie CD mi-2025 de son premier longue-durée. C'est Me Saco Un Ojo Records qui s'occupera de la version LP.

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL HOSTILITY (Brutal Death, USA) a signé sur Lethal Scissor Records pour la sortie physique le 31 octobre de son premier EP éponyme et d'un premier long-format courant 2025.

»
(Lien direct)
THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Songs Against Humanity qui sortira le 25 octobre via AOP Records. "Against Humanity" est à découvrir ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NACHTMYSTIUM (Black Metal / Prog-Rock, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Blight Privilege qui sortira le 1er novembre via Lupus Lounge. "Survivor's Remorse" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal, Australie) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son Ep intitulé Bearer Of Light, Matriarch Of Death qui sortira le 22 novembre via Dark Descent Records. "Necropoles" s'écoute ici :
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
11 Octobre 2024

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sakrifiss citer
Sakrifiss
11/10/2024 11:42
Le NACHTMYSTIUM n'arrête pas de faire envie quand même !
Sosthène citer
Sosthène
11/10/2024 11:28
Très sympa cette sortie de Reaping Death avec un top artwork ! Renseignement pris, y a des mecs de Dunwich Ritual dedans...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
