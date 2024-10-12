Les news du 12 Octobre 2024
|THE GATES OF SLUMBER (Doom Metal, USA) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Embrace the Lie" issu de son nouvel album éponyme à paraître le 29 novembre via Svart Records. Tracklist :
1. Embrace the Lie
2. We Are Perdition
3. Full Moon Fever
4. At Dawn
5. The Fog
6. The Plague
|BLOODMOON ECLIPSE (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format For I Am Your Death le 17 novembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. The Demonic Vision of Satan's Wrath [5:31]
2. Servants of Anti-God [6:57]
3. Hopeless Damnation [6:09]
4. Embodiment of Christ's Lamentation [6:37]
5. Drowned in Eternal Desolation [6:43]
6. Μolestation of the Heavenly Kingdom [6:23]
|MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Death May Die" tiré de son nouvel album Necrolution qui sort le 8 novembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Fear Of The Unknown
2. Xenophobia (Prologue)
3. Rituals Of The Abyss
4. Ensnarers Within
5. Death May Die
6. Chasm (Prologue)
7. The Colour Out Of Space
8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches
9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again
10. Xothic (Prologue)
11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator
12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak
13. Curse Of The Resonator
14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth
15. Shroud Of Shadows
16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour
|CATHARIA (Melodic Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Unimaginable Dreams of Fate le 6 décembre via Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :
1. Der Tod Eines Gottes
2. Terminus Hierophant
3. Solemnly
4. Devouring Firmament
5. Tomb Throne
6. Elfen Tanzen
7. Slipping Into Eternity
8. Revocation of Life
9. Screaming Cemetery
10. Unimaginable Dreams of Fate
11. Der Tod Eines Gottes (Reprise)
|GAUNTLET RULE (Heavy Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Night Wind" extrait de son nouvel opus After the Kill prévu le 12 novembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Usurper
02. Exception to the Rule
03. Drumhead Trial
04. Bite the Hand That Feels
05. Vengeance
06. The Zero Crag
07. Empire Maker
08. The Night Wind
09. Aeronauts [CD bonus]
10. After the Kill
11. The Scythe
|POSSESSIVE (Blackened Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album Res Ipsa Loquitur le 7 novembre chez Brucia Records. Tracklist :
1. Sun and Moon (6:08)
2. Instigation (3:39)
3. Renege (4:38)
4. Interlude (2:09)
5. Blood Covenant (7:21)
6. Sure Sign of the Nail (9:11)
|MERCENARIO (Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Tormented Souls au format tape via Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :
1. World of Lost Souls
2. Guerra a Muerte
3. Beast of War
4. Silencio Abrupto
|ALIAS NOONE (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Weight of the World
01. Intro
02. Into Nothing
03. God/Killer
04. Shadowkeep
05. Final Salute
06. Lighthouse
07. Primordials
08. Left Behind
09. Fragments
|INDICIBLE (Death Metal, Hauts-de-France) vient de partager son nouvel EP intitulé O.D.T.S. Tracklist :
1. The Well
2. L'Ordre du Temple Solaire
3. The Blasted Heath
4. Melted
Il se découvre ici :
|CKRAFT (Jazz Metal, Paris) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "All You Can Kill", extrait de son prochain album Uncommon Grounds prévu pour le 17 janvier 2025. Il se découvre ici :
