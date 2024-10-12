chargement...

Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par MoM		   
Anatomia / Morbific
 Anatomia / Morbific - Anato... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Infern
 Infern - Turn Of The Tide (C)
Par Lestat		   
Interview de INFERN pour l'album "Turn Of The Tide"
 Interview de INFERN pour l'... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Excarnated Entity
 Excarnated Entity - Stillbo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Child Cemetery
 Child Cemetery - Rebirthed ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 10 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 10 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Vafurlogi
 Vafurlogi - Í Vökulli Áþján... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
1349
 1349 - The Wolf & The King (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Contaminated
 Contaminated - Celebratory ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Like Mass
 Death Like Mass - The Lord ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Svartelder
 Svartelder - Trenches (C)
Par Holmy		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Despondency Chord ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 12 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 12 Octobre 2024 The Gates Of Slumber - Bloodmoon Eclipse - Massacre - Catharia - Gauntlet Rule - Possessive - Mercenario - Alias Noone - Indicible - Ckraft
»
(Lien direct)
THE GATES OF SLUMBER (Doom Metal, USA) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Embrace the Lie" issu de son nouvel album éponyme à paraître le 29 novembre via Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Embrace the Lie
2. We Are Perdition
3. Full Moon Fever
4. At Dawn
5. The Fog
6. The Plague

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODMOON ECLIPSE (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format For I Am Your Death le 17 novembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. The Demonic Vision of Satan's Wrath [5:31]
2. Servants of Anti-God [6:57]
3. Hopeless Damnation [6:09]
4. Embodiment of Christ's Lamentation [6:37]
5. Drowned in Eternal Desolation [6:43]
6. Μolestation of the Heavenly Kingdom [6:23]

»
(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Death May Die" tiré de son nouvel album Necrolution qui sort le 8 novembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Fear Of The Unknown
2. Xenophobia (Prologue)
3. Rituals Of The Abyss
4. Ensnarers Within
5. Death May Die
6. Chasm (Prologue)
7. The Colour Out Of Space
8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches
9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again
10. Xothic (Prologue)
11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator
12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak
13. Curse Of The Resonator
14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth
15. Shroud Of Shadows
16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour

»
(Lien direct)
CATHARIA (Melodic Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Unimaginable Dreams of Fate le 6 décembre via Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :

1. Der Tod Eines Gottes
2. Terminus Hierophant
3. Solemnly
4. Devouring Firmament
5. Tomb Throne
6. Elfen Tanzen
7. Slipping Into Eternity
8. Revocation of Life
9. Screaming Cemetery
10. Unimaginable Dreams of Fate
11. Der Tod Eines Gottes (Reprise)

»
(Lien direct)
GAUNTLET RULE (Heavy Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Night Wind" extrait de son nouvel opus After the Kill prévu le 12 novembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Usurper
02. Exception to the Rule
03. Drumhead Trial
04. Bite the Hand That Feels
05. Vengeance
06. The Zero Crag
07. Empire Maker
08. The Night Wind
09. Aeronauts [CD bonus]
10. After the Kill
11. The Scythe

»
(Lien direct)
POSSESSIVE (Blackened Death/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album Res Ipsa Loquitur le 7 novembre chez Brucia Records. Tracklist :

1. Sun and Moon (6:08)
2. Instigation (3:39)
3. Renege (4:38)
4. Interlude (2:09)
5. Blood Covenant (7:21)
6. Sure Sign of the Nail (9:11)

»
(Lien direct)
MERCENARIO (Blackened Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Tormented Souls au format tape via Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :

1. World of Lost Souls
2. Guerra a Muerte
3. Beast of War
4. Silencio Abrupto

»
(Lien direct)
ALIAS NOONE (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Weight of the World
01. Intro
02. Into Nothing
03. God/Killer
04. Shadowkeep
05. Final Salute
06. Lighthouse
07. Primordials
08. Left Behind
09. Fragments

»
(Lien direct)
INDICIBLE (Death Metal, Hauts-de-France) vient de partager son nouvel EP intitulé O.D.T.S. Tracklist :

1. The Well
2. L'Ordre du Temple Solaire
3. The Blasted Heath
4. Melted

Il se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CKRAFT (Jazz Metal, Paris) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "All You Can Kill", extrait de son prochain album Uncommon Grounds prévu pour le 17 janvier 2025. Il se découvre ici :

Thrasho Keyser + Lestat
12 Octobre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
