MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Undead Remains en auto-production. Pour cette occasion, le groupe a mis en ligne une "lyric video" du titre "Vengeance's Price". Tracklist :
01. Corpse for Sale
02. Vengeance’s Price
03. Territory (Sepultura cover)
04. Acid Satanism (Live)
05. Tarantula (Live)
SHAARIMOTH (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Impulse of Rebellion" extrait de son nouvel opus Devildom à venir le 31 octobre via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Call To Prayer
2. The Midnight Sentinel
3. Blood Covenant
4. Into Everlasting Darkness
5. The Voiceless Call
6. Apotheosis
7. Blade Of Malediction
8. The Impulse Of Rebellion
9. When Blood Becomes Fire
10. For His Eyes Of Judgement Are Forever Upon You
