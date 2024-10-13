Les news du 13 Octobre 2024
Les news du 13 Octobre 2024 Time Lurker - Molder - Night In Gales - Misanthropy - Aberrator - Deadly Magic - Floscule - Membrance - Filii Nigrantium Infernalium - Shaarimoth
|TIME LURKER (Black Atmosphérique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Emprise qui sortira le 15 novembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Cavalière de Feu" s'écoute ici :
1. Emprise
2. Cavalière de Feu
3. Poussière Mortifère
4. Disparais, Soleil
5. Fils Sacré
|MOLDER (Death Metal, États-Unis) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Catastrophic Reconfiguration qui sortira le 8 novembre via Prosthetic Records. "Frothing" se découvre ci-dessous :
|NIGHT IN GALES (Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Shadowreaper qui sortira le 6 décembre via Apostasy Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Into The Evergrey
2. The Horrors Of Endlessness
3. Open The Sun
4. The Nihilist Delta
5. Spirals
6. Dead Inside
7. Window To The End
8. Sculptured And Defleshed
9. Walk Of Infinity
|MISANTHROPY (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Ever-Crushing Weight of Stagnance le 13 décembre chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :
1. Of Sulking And The Wrathful
2. The All-Devouring
3. A Cure For The Pestilence
4. Condemned To A Nameless Tomb
5. Descent
6. Sepulcher
7. Consumed By The Abyss
|ABERRATOR (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Beckoning Tribulation sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Plague Monarch Ascendant
2. Flagellation Crusade
3. Doomed Quintessence
4. Beckoning Tribulation
5. Spiritual Attrition
6. Emissary of Suffering
7. ...Of the Crucible
|DEADLY MAGIC (Progressive Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP ...As Nightmares Gorged the Earth le 20 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Another I Beckons [6:11]
2. Deadly Magic [4:47]
3. When The World Stood Still [5:29]
4. It Ends Where It Began [6:59]
|FLOSCULE (Black Metal, Ukraine) a sorti son premier long-format Ї le mois dernier via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
1. Fire Breathers
2. Cosmic Infinity
3. A Tree of Life
4. Eclipse
5. Glimmer of Light
6. Endless Youth
7. Burn
8. At the Edge
9. Rain Keeps Falling
|MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Undead Remains en auto-production. Pour cette occasion, le groupe a mis en ligne une "lyric video" du titre "Vengeance's Price". Tracklist :
01. Corpse for Sale
02. Vengeance’s Price
03. Territory (Sepultura cover)
04. Acid Satanism (Live)
05. Tarantula (Live)
|FILII NIGRANTIUM INFERNALIUM (Black/Heavy/Thrash, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Pérfida Contracção do Aço le 29 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Beata Fornicanda [2:50]
2. Holocausto Molto Vivace Ma Non Troppo [4:30]
3. Negros Hábitos [4:24]
4. Cristo.Rei.Animal. [4:14]
5. Pérfida Contracção do Aço [5:50]
6. Comes Carne [5:30]
7. Má Criação [4:09]
8. Vaticanale [9:45]
9. Chuva Dourada [3:47]
|SHAARIMOTH (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Impulse of Rebellion" extrait de son nouvel opus Devildom à venir le 31 octobre via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Call To Prayer
2. The Midnight Sentinel
3. Blood Covenant
4. Into Everlasting Darkness
5. The Voiceless Call
6. Apotheosis
7. Blade Of Malediction
8. The Impulse Of Rebellion
9. When Blood Becomes Fire
10. For His Eyes Of Judgement Are Forever Upon You
