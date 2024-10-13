chargement...

Alcest
 Alcest - Les chants de l'au... (C)
Par Yz		   
Tsatthoggua
 Tsatthoggua - We are God (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par MoM		   
Anatomia / Morbific
 Anatomia / Morbific - Anato... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Infern
 Infern - Turn Of The Tide (C)
Par Lestat		   
Interview de INFERN pour l'album "Turn Of The Tide"
 Interview de INFERN pour l'... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Excarnated Entity
 Excarnated Entity - Stillbo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Child Cemetery
 Child Cemetery - Rebirthed ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 10 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 10 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Vafurlogi
 Vafurlogi - Í Vökulli Áþján... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
1349
 1349 - The Wolf & The King (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Contaminated
 Contaminated - Celebratory ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Death Like Mass
 Death Like Mass - The Lord ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Svartelder
 Svartelder - Trenches (C)
Par Holmy		   
Selbst
 Selbst - Despondency Chord ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 13 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 13 Octobre 2024 Time Lurker - Molder - Night In Gales - Misanthropy - Aberrator - Deadly Magic - Floscule - Membrance - Filii Nigrantium Infernalium - Shaarimoth
»
(Lien direct)
TIME LURKER (Black Atmosphérique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Emprise qui sortira le 15 novembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Cavalière de Feu" s'écoute ici :

1. Emprise
2. Cavalière de Feu
3. Poussière Mortifère
4. Disparais, Soleil
5. Fils Sacré

»
(Lien direct)
MOLDER (Death Metal, États-Unis) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Catastrophic Reconfiguration qui sortira le 8 novembre via Prosthetic Records. "Frothing" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT IN GALES (Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Shadowreaper qui sortira le 6 décembre via Apostasy Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Into The Evergrey
2. The Horrors Of Endlessness
3. Open The Sun
4. The Nihilist Delta
5. Spirals
6. Dead Inside
7. Window To The End
8. Sculptured And Defleshed
9. Walk Of Infinity

»
(Lien direct)
MISANTHROPY (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Ever​-​Crushing Weight of Stagnance le 13 décembre chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. Of Sulking And The Wrathful
2. The All-Devouring
3. A Cure For The Pestilence
4. Condemned To A Nameless Tomb
5. Descent
6. Sepulcher
7. Consumed By The Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
ABERRATOR (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Beckoning Tribulation sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Plague Monarch Ascendant
2. Flagellation Crusade
3. Doomed Quintessence
4. Beckoning Tribulation
5. Spiritual Attrition
6. Emissary of Suffering
7. ...Of the Crucible

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLY MAGIC (Progressive Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP ...As Nightmares Gorged the Earth le 20 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Another I Beckons [6:11]
2. Deadly Magic [4:47]
3. When The World Stood Still [5:29]
4. It Ends Where It Began [6:59]

»
(Lien direct)
FLOSCULE (Black Metal, Ukraine) a sorti son premier long-format Ї le mois dernier via Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

1. Fire Breathers
2. Cosmic Infinity
3. A Tree of Life
4. Eclipse
5. Glimmer of Light
6. Endless Youth
7. Burn
8. At the Edge
9. Rain Keeps Falling

»
(Lien direct)
MEMBRANCE (Death Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Undead Remains en auto-production. Pour cette occasion, le groupe a mis en ligne une "lyric video" du titre "Vengeance's Price". Tracklist :

01. Corpse for Sale
02. Vengeance’s Price
03. Territory (Sepultura cover)
04. Acid Satanism (Live)
05. Tarantula (Live)

»
(Lien direct)
FILII NIGRANTIUM INFERNALIUM (Black/Heavy/Thrash, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Pérfida Contracção do Aço le 29 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Beata Fornicanda [2:50]
2. Holocausto Molto Vivace Ma Non Troppo [4:30]
3. Negros Hábitos [4:24]
4. Cristo.Rei.Animal. [4:14]
5. Pérfida Contracção do Aço [5:50]
6. Comes Carne [5:30]
7. Má Criação [4:09]
8. Vaticanale [9:45]
9. Chuva Dourada [3:47]

»
(Lien direct)
SHAARIMOTH (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Impulse of Rebellion" extrait de son nouvel opus Devildom à venir le 31 octobre via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Call To Prayer
2. The Midnight Sentinel
3. Blood Covenant
4. Into Everlasting Darkness
5. The Voiceless Call
6. Apotheosis
7. Blade Of Malediction
8. The Impulse Of Rebellion
9. When Blood Becomes Fire
10. For His Eyes Of Judgement Are Forever Upon You
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
13 Octobre 2024

