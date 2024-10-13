»

(Lien direct) SHAARIMOTH (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Impulse of Rebellion" extrait de son nouvel opus Devildom à venir le 31 octobre via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :



1. Call To Prayer

2. The Midnight Sentinel

3. Blood Covenant

4. Into Everlasting Darkness

5. The Voiceless Call

6. Apotheosis

7. Blade Of Malediction

8. The Impulse Of Rebellion

9. When Blood Becomes Fire

10. For His Eyes Of Judgement Are Forever Upon You



