»

(Lien direct) AUGUST MOON (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Something Eldritch and Macabre Le 13 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre

2. Exitus

3. As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities

4. Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond

5. Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent

6. Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky

7. Oannes - He Who Emerged From The Sea

8. Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth

9. The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse



<a href="https://personal-records.bandcamp.com/album/something-eldritch-and-macabre">Something Eldritch And Macabre de AUGUST MOON</a>