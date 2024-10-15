chargement...

Les news du 15 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 15 Octobre 2024 Perdition's Mire - Triskelyon - August Moon - Gorgon - Ana Argan List - Recently Vacated Graves: True Zombie Metal - Furze - Death Descending - Persecutory - Tales of Blood
»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION'S MIRE (Black/Death, Danemark) sortira son nouvel EP Into a Dark Heartland le 13 décembre chez Headkick Music. Tracklist :

1. Pale Light And Settling Dust [4:10]
2. Embers [3:59]
3. Light Torn Asunder [5:36]
4. Abomination's Boundless Rage [1:59]
5. Nothing Is, Nothing Becomes [5:27]
6. Into A Dark Heartland [4:45]

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Sealed Hypocrisy" figurant sur son nouvel album Shattered Elysium sorti fin septembre via Moribund Records.

»
(Lien direct)
AUGUST MOON (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Something Eldritch and Macabre Le 13 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre
2. Exitus
3. As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities
4. Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond
5. Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent
6. Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky
7. Oannes - He Who Emerged From The Sea
8. Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth
9. The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse

»
(Lien direct)
GORGON (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque For Those Who Stay le 29 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. For Those Who Stay [5:05]
2. Tod. Mort. Death. [2:39]
3. Next To The Mill [3:11]
4. Hypnotic Fire [3:49]
5. Vatican's Fall [3:11]
6. The Art Of Dying [2:58]
7. Despicable Beggars [4:56]
8. Shelter [3:33]
9. When It Rains In Hell [3:47]
10. Troops Of The Fallen [4:13]
11. Deserters As Prey [3:17]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ANA ARGAN LIST (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album Irrbloss chez Ground Media Group. Tracklist :

Att Vara Sann
Siluett
Bandet du bröt
Vingar
Sorgens Riter
Vägen Sanningen Ljuset
Flammam

»
(Lien direct)
RECENTLY VACATED GRAVES: TRUE ZOMBIE METAL (Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Cyber Daemon (Zombie Process)" issu de son nouvel EP Musk of Death prévu le 25 octobre sur Iron Steel. Tracklist :

1. Bored to Undeath
2. Self-Driving Corpse
3. Cyber Daemon (Zombie Process)
4. Mission to Marz

»
(Lien direct)
FURZE (Experimental Black/Doom, Norvège) a dévoilé le single "Marrow Creed" tiré de son nouvel opus Cosmic Stimulation of Dark Fantasies à venir le 15 novembre chez Devoted Art Propaganda et Polytriad Fingerprints.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DEATH DESCENDING (Blackened Death Metal/Post-Metal/Slam Death, USA) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 22 novembre de son premier EP éponyme. Tracklist :

1. Permanence
2. Death Descending
3. Death Dealer
4. Where No Light Treads

»
(Lien direct)
PERSECUTORY (Black/Death, Turquie) offre son nouvel EP The Glorious Persecution en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 18 octobre via Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

01 - Infernal Gateways to Watchers
02 - Ecstatic Demonlords
03 - The Glorious Persecution

»
(Lien direct)
TALES OF BLOOD (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Breath of Repugnance le 6 décembre sur Great Dane Records. Trois titres sont en extraits ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Boiled to Death
2. Bled and Still Alive
3. Low Cost Holocaust
4. Storm of Maggots
5. Bloody Week
6. Time to Rot
7. Boss Killer Zombie
8. Bullet to Mutilate
9. Funeral March
Thrasho Keyser
15 Octobre 2024

