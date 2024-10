»

(Lien direct) AUGUST MOON (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Something Eldritch and Macabre Le 13 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre

2. Exitus

3. As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities

4. Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond

5. Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent

6. Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky

7. Oannes - He Who Emerged From The Sea

8. Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth

9. The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse



Something Eldritch And Macabre de AUGUST MOON