»

(Lien direct) SUIDAKRA (Melodic Death/Black/Folk Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Tainted Dominion" extrait de son nouvel opus DarkanakraD prévu le 7 novembre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :



01. The Weight of Worlds

02. As Heroes Abide

03. Unravelling Destinies

04. Seven Sentinels

05. A Tainted Dominion

06. Ashes of Truth

07. The Heart of Darkness

08. The Last Guardian

09. Cruinnath’s Breath

10. In Shadows Deep

11. At The Gates Medley



