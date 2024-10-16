chargement...

Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Wolvennest
 Wolvennest - Temple (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Indicible
 Indicible - O.D.T.S. (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Decaying Crypt
 Decaying Crypt - Demo MMXXI... (C)
Par Cardon		   
Metalearth Festival 3
 Metalearth Festival 3 - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Alcest
 Alcest - Les chants de l'au... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Album Release Party
 Album Release Party - Kozor... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tsatthoggua
 Tsatthoggua - We are God (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Anatomia / Morbific
 Anatomia / Morbific - Anato... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Infern
 Infern - Turn Of The Tide (C)
Par Lestat		   
Interview de INFERN pour l'album "Turn Of The Tide"
 Interview de INFERN pour l'... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Excarnated Entity
 Excarnated Entity - Stillbo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Child Cemetery
 Child Cemetery - Rebirthed ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 10 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 10 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Vafurlogi
 Vafurlogi - Í Vökulli Áþján... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 16 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 16 Octobre 2024 Sordide - FULGUR ET MORTE - Reckless Manslaughter - SuidAkrA - Iniquitous Savagery - A Dead Poem - Misanthropic Aggression - Unholdun - Vrag - Mandroïd Of Krypton
»
(Lien direct)
SORDIDE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Ainsi Finit Le Jour qui sortira le 25 octobre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "La poésie du caniveau" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
FULGUR ET MORTE (Raw Black Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son premier album Devourer of Light. Track list :

1. Ianua
2. Patefacio
3. Lucem
4. Devoravi


»
(Lien direct)
RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Sinking Into Filth en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 octobre chez Memento Mori (CD) et Fucking Kill Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Caverns of Perdition
2. Befouled Commandments
3. Awaiting My Demise
4. Retreat into Nothingness
5. Aktion 1005
6. Ruf der Leere
7. The Sacred Lie [Diabolical Imperium cover]
8. Risen from the Mass Grave

»
(Lien direct)
SUIDAKRA (Melodic Death/Black/Folk Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Tainted Dominion" extrait de son nouvel opus DarkanakraD prévu le 7 novembre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. The Weight of Worlds
02. As Heroes Abide
03. Unravelling Destinies
04. Seven Sentinels
05. A Tainted Dominion
06. Ashes of Truth
07. The Heart of Darkness
08. The Last Guardian
09. Cruinnath’s Breath
10. In Shadows Deep
11. At The Gates Medley

»
(Lien direct)
INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY (Brutal Death, Écosse) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Drenched In Righteous Offal" figurant sur son nouvel opus Edifice of Vicissitudes dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Casualty of Diabolical Trial
2. Synaptic Cull
3. Choked Before First Breath
4. Omnipotence Negates Self-Affliction
5. Narcotic Exsanguination
6. Lifeblood
7. Drenched in Righteous Offal
8. Bio-Digital Convergence in the Fourth Industrial Age


»
(Lien direct)
A DEAD POEM (Doom/Black/Gothic, Brésil) sortira son premier long-format Abstract Existence le 13 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. In Forgotten Dimensions
2. Abstract Existence
3. Before The Rising Sun
4. Dressed In Black
5. Obedience
6. Prayers To The Void
7. Silent Tears Fall

»
(Lien direct)
MISANTHROPIC AGGRESSION (Black/Death/Crust, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Insect Politics via Boris Records. Tracklist :

1. Social Ruin
2. Insect Politics
3. Anger/Despair (Interlude)
4. A.S.S. III — The Borderland Wars
5. Bliss
6. La Canzone di Mary Woodhouse (Interlude)
7. The Gates of Hell
8. Boomer Death
9. Intentional Under Performance
10. Winner of the Franchise Wars
11. The Serpent and the Sickle
12. Eusocial Demesne

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band UNHOLDUN (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier full-length Fœhn le 17 novembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Combes [7:31]
2. Forêts [5:43]
3. Cavernes [6:15]
4. Glaciers [9:54]
5. Neiges eternelles [5:54]
6. Cimes [7:33]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VRAG (Black Metal, Hongrie) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Rendületlenül à venir le 18 novembre via Filosofem Records. Tracklist :

1. Rendületlenül
2. Egyedül a világ ellen
3. Árny vagyok
4. Él a múlt
5. Ahol az érték megsemmisül
6. Önmegtagadás

»
(Lien direct)
MANDROÏD OF KRYPTON (Progressive Blackened Thrash/Punk, Suisse) a posté le titre "The Waltz of Death" issu de son nouveau disque Cosmic Sarcophagus qui sort le 29 novembre sur MTAF Records.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Lestat + Keyser
16 Octobre 2024

