|SORDIDE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Ainsi Finit Le Jour qui sortira le 25 octobre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "La poésie du caniveau" se découvre ci-dessous :
|FULGUR ET MORTE (Raw Black Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son premier album Devourer of Light. Track list :
1. Ianua
2. Patefacio
3. Lucem
4. Devoravi
|RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Sinking Into Filth en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 octobre chez Memento Mori (CD) et Fucking Kill Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Caverns of Perdition
2. Befouled Commandments
3. Awaiting My Demise
4. Retreat into Nothingness
5. Aktion 1005
6. Ruf der Leere
7. The Sacred Lie [Diabolical Imperium cover]
8. Risen from the Mass Grave
|SUIDAKRA (Melodic Death/Black/Folk Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Tainted Dominion" extrait de son nouvel opus DarkanakraD prévu le 7 novembre chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. The Weight of Worlds
02. As Heroes Abide
03. Unravelling Destinies
04. Seven Sentinels
05. A Tainted Dominion
06. Ashes of Truth
07. The Heart of Darkness
08. The Last Guardian
09. Cruinnath’s Breath
10. In Shadows Deep
11. At The Gates Medley
|INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY (Brutal Death, Écosse) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Drenched In Righteous Offal" figurant sur son nouvel opus Edifice of Vicissitudes dont la sortie est programmée pour le 22 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Casualty of Diabolical Trial
2. Synaptic Cull
3. Choked Before First Breath
4. Omnipotence Negates Self-Affliction
5. Narcotic Exsanguination
6. Lifeblood
7. Drenched in Righteous Offal
8. Bio-Digital Convergence in the Fourth Industrial Age
|A DEAD POEM (Doom/Black/Gothic, Brésil) sortira son premier long-format Abstract Existence le 13 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. In Forgotten Dimensions
2. Abstract Existence
3. Before The Rising Sun
4. Dressed In Black
5. Obedience
6. Prayers To The Void
7. Silent Tears Fall
|MISANTHROPIC AGGRESSION (Black/Death/Crust, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Insect Politics via Boris Records. Tracklist :
1. Social Ruin
2. Insect Politics
3. Anger/Despair (Interlude)
4. A.S.S. III — The Borderland Wars
5. Bliss
6. La Canzone di Mary Woodhouse (Interlude)
7. The Gates of Hell
8. Boomer Death
9. Intentional Under Performance
10. Winner of the Franchise Wars
11. The Serpent and the Sickle
12. Eusocial Demesne
|Le one-man band UNHOLDUN (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier full-length Fœhn le 17 novembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Combes [7:31]
2. Forêts [5:43]
3. Cavernes [6:15]
4. Glaciers [9:54]
5. Neiges eternelles [5:54]
6. Cimes [7:33]
|Le one-man band VRAG (Black Metal, Hongrie) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Rendületlenül à venir le 18 novembre via Filosofem Records. Tracklist :
1. Rendületlenül
2. Egyedül a világ ellen
3. Árny vagyok
4. Él a múlt
5. Ahol az érték megsemmisül
6. Önmegtagadás
|MANDROÏD OF KRYPTON (Progressive Blackened Thrash/Punk, Suisse) a posté le titre "The Waltz of Death" issu de son nouveau disque Cosmic Sarcophagus qui sort le 29 novembre sur MTAF Records.
