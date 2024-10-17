|
Les news du 17 Octobre 2024
|BASTARD PRIEST (Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir un EP deux titres intitulé Doomed To Decay. Dispoonible sur Bandcamp et au format vinyle, celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Doomed To Decay
02. Faceless Death
|THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Second Thoughts qui sortira 6 décembre via Season Of Mist. "Solastalgia" est à découvrir ici :
|CARNOSUS (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suède) sort son nouvel opus Wormtales demain via Willowtip Records mais vous pouvez déjà le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Birthless
2. Within Throat, Within Heart
3. Neglectikon
4. Yearnings of A Rotten Spine
5. Worm Charmer
6. Harbinger of Woundism
7. Paradoxical Impulse
8. Wound of Wisdom
9. Cosmoclaustrum
10. Solace In Soil
|DESTRUKTOR (Black/Death, Australie) offre son nouvel album Indomitable en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :
1. Speaking With the Dead
2. Holy Orgy
3. Writhe In Pain
4. Indomitable
5. Better Off Aborted
6. Beyond The Bleakness
7. Reap What You Sow
8. The Path to Lucifer
|TROLLWAR (Folk/Melodic Death Metal, Québec) a dévoilé le morceau "Bane of the Underworld" extrait de son prochain EP Tales from the Frozen Wastes à paraître le 15 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Prologue (2:00)
2. The Unseen One (7:05) ft. Keyboard Solo by Veli-Matti Kananen (Kalmah)
3. Bane of the Underworld (5:26)
4. In The Fields of Frost (4:05)
5. The Offering (5:46) ft. Clean Vocal / Choir by Mattias Sippola (Atavistia)
Durée totale : 24:24
|PLOUGHSHARE (Black/Death, Australie) a publié à cette adresse le titre "The Mockery of the Demons" figurant sur son nouveau disque Second Wound qui sort le 8 novembre sur Brilliant Emperor Records (LP) et I, Voidhanger Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. The Fall of All Creatures
2. Desired Second Wound
3. Thorns Pressed into His Head
4. The Mockery of the Demons
5. So Reverend and Dreadful
|Le one-man band UNTIL DEATH OVERTAKES ME (Funeral Doom, Belgique) sortira son nouvel opus Diagenesis le 6 décembre chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1. Ascension
2. End's Lure
3. White Light
4. For
|INSURRECTION (Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Obsession" tiré de son nouvel album Obsolescence paru le mois dernier via Bam&Co-Heavy.
|AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) et MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) proposent leur split A Union of Spectres en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Aethyrick - The Roads Walked Alone [6:16]
2. Aethyrick - Astral Ecstasies [6:12]
3. Aethyrick - Turning the Wheel of Seasons [5:57]
4. Marras - Wanderer of Time [6:06]
5. Marras - Between Two Worlds [6:09]
6. Marras - I Belong in Darkness [6:57]
|Le one-man band THE MOSAIC WINDOW (Melodic Black/Death, USA) a posté le titre "Ashes Like Anvils" issu de son nouveau disque Hemasanctum prévu le 15 novembre chez Willowtip Records. C'est Gabe Seeber (Abigail Williams, Vale of Pnath) qui a enregistré les parties de batterie et Andy LaRocque y pose deux solos. Tracklist :
1. Incantation to Summon the Unstable
2. The Pounding of Hooves
3. Black Bethlehem
4. Turibulum
5. Ash Like Anvils
6. Night Disease
7. Shrouded in Pain
8. Hymn to Silence the Light
|Le WINTERIIP V, organisé par Riipost Asso (qui s'occupe aussi du Riipfest) aura lieu le samedi 14 décembre près de Tours avec notamment Analepsy en tête d'affiche. Toutes les infos sur l'event Facebook.
|DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus Flames Licking Fever en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire
|NOITASAPATTI (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Henkien Polulla" extrait de son nouvel album Sankarin matka à venir le 29 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Tulikipuna
2. Tuhatkasvoinen
3. Sankarin matka
4. Paluu liekkeihin
5. Käskyläisen sanat
6. Henkien polulla
7. Matka halki myrskyjen
8. Tähtivaeltaja
|ASCENDENCY (Black / Death Metal), CHAOTIAN (Death Metal), SEPTAGE (Goregrind) et SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal) participeront tous les quatre au deuxième volet de la série Tetralogy Of Death dont la sortie est prévue pour la fin du mois sur Night Shroud Records et Extremely Rotten Productions.
|NEKUS (Death / Doom, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Death Apophenia le 15 novembre prochain sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Accursed Murmur" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cadaverous Periphery
02. Noxious Furor
03. Accursed Murmur
04. Unetterable Prophecies
05. Erichthea
