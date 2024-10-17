chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Wolvennest
 Wolvennest - Temple (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Indicible
 Indicible - O.D.T.S. (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Decaying Crypt
 Decaying Crypt - Demo MMXXI... (C)
Par Cardon		   
Metalearth Festival 3
 Metalearth Festival 3 - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Alcest
 Alcest - Les chants de l'au... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Album Release Party
 Album Release Party - Kozor... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Tsatthoggua
 Tsatthoggua - We are God (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Anatomia / Morbific
 Anatomia / Morbific - Anato... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Infern
 Infern - Turn Of The Tide (C)
Par Lestat		   
Interview de INFERN pour l'album "Turn Of The Tide"
 Interview de INFERN pour l'... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Excarnated Entity
 Excarnated Entity - Stillbo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Child Cemetery
 Child Cemetery - Rebirthed ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 10 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 10 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2024 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 17 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 17 Octobre 2024 The Old Dead Tree - Carnosus - Destruktor - TrollWar - Ploughshare - Until Death Overtakes Me - Insurrection - Aethyrick - Marras - The Mosaic Window - Winteriip V - Deathrite - Noitasapatti - Ascendency - Chaotian - Septage - Sequestrum - Nekus
»
(Lien direct)
THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Second Thoughts qui sortira 6 décembre via Season Of Mist. "Solastalgia" est à découvrir ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CARNOSUS (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suède) sort son nouvel opus Wormtales demain via Willowtip Records mais vous pouvez déjà le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Birthless
2. Within Throat, Within Heart
3. Neglectikon
4. Yearnings of A Rotten Spine
5. Worm Charmer
6. Harbinger of Woundism
7. Paradoxical Impulse
8. Wound of Wisdom
9. Cosmoclaustrum
10. Solace In Soil

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUKTOR (Black/Death, Australie) offre son nouvel album Indomitable en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :

1. Speaking With the Dead
2. Holy Orgy
3. Writhe In Pain
4. Indomitable
5. Better Off Aborted
6. Beyond The Bleakness
7. Reap What You Sow
8. The Path to Lucifer

»
(Lien direct)
TROLLWAR (Folk/Melodic Death Metal, Québec) a dévoilé le morceau "Bane of the Underworld" extrait de son prochain EP Tales from the Frozen Wastes à paraître le 15 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Prologue (2:00)
2. The Unseen One (7:05) ft. Keyboard Solo by Veli-Matti Kananen (Kalmah)
3. Bane of the Underworld (5:26)
4. In The Fields of Frost (4:05)
5. The Offering (5:46) ft. Clean Vocal / Choir by Mattias Sippola (Atavistia)

Durée totale : 24:24

»
(Lien direct)
PLOUGHSHARE (Black/Death, Australie) a publié à cette adresse le titre "The Mockery of the Demons" figurant sur son nouveau disque Second Wound qui sort le 8 novembre sur Brilliant Emperor Records (LP) et I, Voidhanger Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. The Fall of All Creatures
2. Desired Second Wound
3. Thorns Pressed into His Head
4. The Mockery of the Demons
5. So Reverend and Dreadful

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band UNTIL DEATH OVERTAKES ME (Funeral Doom, Belgique) sortira son nouvel opus Diagenesis le 6 décembre chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1. Ascension
2. End's Lure
3. White Light
4. For

»
(Lien direct)
INSURRECTION (Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Obsession" tiré de son nouvel album Obsolescence paru le mois dernier via Bam&Co-Heavy.

»
(Lien direct)
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) et MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) proposent leur split A Union of Spectres en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Aethyrick - The Roads Walked Alone [6:16]
2. Aethyrick - Astral Ecstasies [6:12]
3. Aethyrick - Turning the Wheel of Seasons [5:57]
4. Marras - Wanderer of Time [6:06]
5. Marras - Between Two Worlds [6:09]
6. Marras - I Belong in Darkness [6:57]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band THE MOSAIC WINDOW (Melodic Black/Death, USA) a posté le titre "Ashes Like Anvils" issu de son nouveau disque Hemasanctum prévu le 15 novembre chez Willowtip Records. C'est Gabe Seeber (Abigail Williams, Vale of Pnath) qui a enregistré les parties de batterie et Andy LaRocque y pose deux solos. Tracklist :

1. Incantation to Summon the Unstable
2. The Pounding of Hooves
3. Black Bethlehem
4. Turibulum
5. Ash Like Anvils
6. Night Disease
7. Shrouded in Pain
8. Hymn to Silence the Light


»
(Lien direct)
Le WINTERIIP V, organisé par Riipost Asso (qui s'occupe aussi du Riipfest) aura lieu le samedi 14 décembre près de Tours avec notamment Analepsy en tête d'affiche. Toutes les infos sur l'event Facebook.

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHRITE (Death/Punk, Allemagne) offre son nouvel opus Flames Licking Fever en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Crippled Ego
2. Restless Eyes
3. Flames Licking Fever
4. Misanthropic Rush
5. A Slave to a Poisoned Soul
6. Bottomless Graves
7. Deadbeat
8. The End is Tonight
9. Gallows Trail
10. All Consuming Fire

»
(Lien direct)
NOITASAPATTI (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Henkien Polulla" extrait de son nouvel album Sankarin matka à venir le 29 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Tulikipuna
2. Tuhatkasvoinen
3. Sankarin matka
4. Paluu liekkeihin
5. Käskyläisen sanat
6. Henkien polulla
7. Matka halki myrskyjen
8. Tähtivaeltaja

»
(Lien direct)
ASCENDENCY (Black / Death Metal), CHAOTIAN (Death Metal), SEPTAGE (Goregrind) et SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal) participeront tous les quatre au deuxième volet de la série Tetralogy Of Death dont la sortie est prévue pour la fin du mois sur Night Shroud Records et Extremely Rotten Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
NEKUS (Death / Doom, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Death Apophenia le 15 novembre prochain sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Accursed Murmur" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Cadaverous Periphery
02. Noxious Furor
03. Accursed Murmur
04. Unetterable Prophecies
05. Erichthea
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
17 Octobre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Aethyrick
 Aethyrick
Black Metal - 2016 - Finlande		   
Ascendency
 Ascendency
Black / Death Metal - Danemark		   
Chaotian
 Chaotian
Death Metal - 2017 - Danemark		   
Destruktor
 Destruktor
Black / Death Metal - 1997 - Australie		   
Nekus
 Nekus
2018 - Allemagne		   
Septage
 Septage
Goregrind - 2020 - Danemark		   
Sequestrum
 Sequestrum
Death Metal - 2021 - Danemark		   
The Old Dead Tree
 The Old Dead Tree
Emo Death Metal - 1997 - France		   
Koldbrann
Ingen Sk​å​nsel
Lire la chronique
Scumripper
For A Few Fixes More
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Octobre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Decaying Crypt
Demo MMXXI (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Morbid Saint
Swallowed By Hell
Lire la chronique
Indicible
O.D.T.S. (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrocene
Detrimental Paratomy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Metalearth Festival 3
Lire l'interview
Alcest
Les chants de l'aurore
Lire la chronique
Album Release Party
Kozoria + Maudits
Lire le live report
Tsatthoggua
We are God
Lire la chronique
Necrogilistic Anomaly
Proverbs of Profane Intent ...
Lire la chronique
Anatomia / Morbific
Anatomia / Morbific (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Machete Law
Chains of Despair (EP)
Lire la chronique
Excarnated Entity
Stillborn In Ash (EP)
Lire la chronique
Torn from Existence
Hearken the Darkened Skies
Lire la chronique
Child Cemetery
Rebirthed Revived Rekilled
Lire la chronique
Interview de INFERN pour l'album "Turn Of The Tide"
Lire l'interview
Vafurlogi
Í Vökulli Áþján
Lire la chronique
Infern
Turn Of The Tide
Lire la chronique
Contaminated
Celebratory Beheading
Lire la chronique
1349
The Wolf & The King
Lire la chronique
Scolopendra
Citadel Of Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Everything Dies
Survivalist
Lire la chronique
Hell Is Other People
Moirae
Lire la chronique
Kibosh
Your Favorite Curse
Lire la chronique
Hate Forest
Justice (EP)
Lire la chronique
Avneya
Road to I
Lire la chronique
Within The Ruins
Phenomena II
Lire la chronique
Blood Incantation
Absolute Elsewhere
Lire la chronique