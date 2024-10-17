»

(Lien direct) PLOUGHSHARE (Black/Death, Australie) a publié à cette adresse le titre "The Mockery of the Demons" figurant sur son nouveau disque Second Wound qui sort le 8 novembre sur Brilliant Emperor Records (LP) et I, Voidhanger Records (CD). Tracklist :



1. The Fall of All Creatures

2. Desired Second Wound

3. Thorns Pressed into His Head

4. The Mockery of the Demons

5. So Reverend and Dreadful