Les news du 18 Octobre 2024
News
Les news du 18 Octobre 2024 Five the Hierophant - A la Carte - Seid - Necrosys - Quiescent Mantis - Wuldorgast - Eldingar - Konkhra - Αuriferous Flame - Revolting - Illusions Play - Necroferum
|FIVE THE HIEROPHANT (Instrumental Avant-garde Post-Black/Doom Metal/Dark Ambient/Jazz, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouveau disque Apeiron chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Apeiron
2. Moon Over Ziggurat
3. Tower of Silence I
4. Initiatory Sickness
5. Uroboros
6. Tower of Silence II
|A LA CARTE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Born to Entertain le 12 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Born to Entertain
02. Choice Cuts (Impaled cover)
03. Ashtray Souffle
04. Chamber Pot Pie
05. Beef Stroakanoff
06. Bulimic Beetle Bile Buillion
07. Gluttonous Maximus
08. Maxi Pad Thai
09. Coffin Cake
10. Terrormisu
11. Deconstructed Part I
12. Deconstructed Part II
|SEID (Black Metal, Suède) sort ce jour son nouvel opus Hymns to the Norse via De Tenebrarum Principio. Tracklist :
1. Hymn To Ivar
2. The End Of Days
3. My Kingdom Rise
4. White Beast From Hel
5. Nordmænnens Raseri
6. Light Up The Sky
7. Allfadir
8. Hymns To The North
|NECROSYS (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Nekrowersum sur Mara Productions. Tracklist :
1. Delektuj się diabłem 05:09
2. Zamknięty w Pustce 04:04
3. Wybrany, a nie widać 04:37
4. Fałsz i płomień 04:52
5. Imię me Zaraza 04:49
6. Namaszczony Rdzą 05:03
7. Żyłem zdechłem zgnije 05:04
|QUIESCENT MANTIS (Death/Thrash/Groove, USA) a publié une vidéo live pour le morceau "This is The End" filmée le 19 juillet dans sa ville d'origine de Knoxville, Tennessee.
|WULDORGAST (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Cold Light le 13 décembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
A1. Obscured in Shadows [7:06]
A2. Natural Life is Eternal Battle [3:47]
A3. Cold Light of Reason [4:47]
B1. Labyrinth of Control [6:02]
B2. Cipher to Eternity [4:48]
B3. Dawn of the Black Sun [5:33]
|ELDINGAR (Black Metal, Grèce) propose le titre "Ares" tiré de son nouveau disque Lysistrata qui sort le 1er novembre sur Vinyl Store. Tracklist :
1. Dryope
2. Lysistrata
3. Ares
4. Therasia
5. Inside Cosmos
6. Cosmos
7. Ode
8. Myrrine
9. Where To Stand
|KONKHRA (Death Metal, Danemark) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Revolution" issu de son nouvel opus Sad Plight of Lucifer prévu le 29 novembre via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
01. Sad Plight of Lucifer
02. Revolution
03. Seven Plagues
04. Nothing Can Save You
05. The Lesser Key of Solomon
06. August.6 1945
07. Artificial Sun
08. Magic
09. Resurrection Machine
10. Gates of Paradise
11. Tentacles of Madness
|Le one-man band ΑURIFEROUS FLAME (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album The Insurrectionists and The Caretakers le 18 novembre sur True Cult Records. Un extrait, "The Insurrectionists", est disponible sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. The Insurrectionists
2. The Caretakers
3. An Oration to The Storm
|REVOLTING (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Seven Severed Heads" qui ouvre son nouvel opus Night of the Horrid à paraître le 17 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Seven Severed Heads
02. Blades Will Cut
03. Night of the Horrid
04. Hell From the Sky
05. A Song for the Morbid
06. Shapeshifter
07. Swipe of the Schyte
08. The Final Journey
09. Mallet and Mask
10. Outro
|ILLUSIONS PLAY (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Turquie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Under Shining Moon" extrait de son nouvel album Empire of Desolation à venir cet automne.
|NECROFERUM (Death Metal, Costa Rica) offre en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Profound Illusions of a Pathological Subconscious" figurant sur son premier EP Visions from the Necrorealm dont la sortie est programée pour le 4 novembre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Visions from the Necrorealm
02. Transcending from Spectral Fumes
03. Profound Illusions of a Pathological Subconscious
04. Malignant Echoes of Non-Existence
