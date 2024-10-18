»

(Lien direct) REVOLTING (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Seven Severed Heads" qui ouvre son nouvel opus Night of the Horrid à paraître le 17 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Seven Severed Heads

02. Blades Will Cut

03. Night of the Horrid

04. Hell From the Sky

05. A Song for the Morbid

06. Shapeshifter

07. Swipe of the Schyte

08. The Final Journey

09. Mallet and Mask

10. Outro



