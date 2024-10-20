»

LURING (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Malevolent Lycanthropic Heresy le 13 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Ravaged By the Teeth of a Feral God

2. Chalice of Splintered Dreams

3. Born With the Devil's Marking

4. Black Death Elixir

5. The Odious Gaze of Chronos

6. We Come From the Shadows at His Command

7. Dying Wolf Beneath the Stars

8. Burial Opus



