Svartelder
 Svartelder - Trenches (C)
Par Vartruk		   
1349
 1349 - The Wolf & The King (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Himinbjorg
 Himinbjorg - The Fall of Va... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
The Body / Big Brave
 The Body / Big Brave - Leav... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Album Release Party
 Album Release Party - Kozor... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Child Cemetery
 Child Cemetery - Rebirthed ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Wolvennest
 Wolvennest - Temple (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Indicible
 Indicible - O.D.T.S. (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Decaying Crypt
 Decaying Crypt - Demo MMXXI... (C)
Par Cardon		   
Metalearth Festival 3
 Metalearth Festival 3 - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Alcest
 Alcest - Les chants de l'au... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Tsatthoggua
 Tsatthoggua - We are God (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Anatomia / Morbific
 Anatomia / Morbific - Anato... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2024
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2024... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 20 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 20 Octobre 2024 Luring - Mirror
»
(Lien direct)
LURING (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Malevolent Lycanthropic Heresy le 13 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ravaged By the Teeth of a Feral God
2. Chalice of Splintered Dreams
3. Born With the Devil's Marking
4. Black Death Elixir
5. The Odious Gaze of Chronos
6. We Come From the Shadows at His Command
7. Dying Wolf Beneath the Stars
8. Burial Opus

»
(Lien direct)
MIRROR (Death/Doom, Espagne) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Harvest en pro CDr/Digifile sur Visceral Circuitry. Tracklist :

1. Planet Death
2. The Stygian
3. Harvest
4. Funeralism
Thrasho Keyser
20 Octobre 2024

GROUPES DU JOUR
Nekrodawn
Sculpted By Torture
Lire la chronique
Insurgent
Against Sorrow and World’s ...
Lire la chronique
Hexekration Rites
Gathering The Disciples (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mardom
Dead Soul Age
Lire la chronique
Bloody Violence
Obliterate (EP)
Lire la chronique
High Vis
Guided Tour
Lire la chronique
Himinbjorg
The Fall of Valhalla
Lire la chronique
Koldbrann
Ingen Sk​å​nsel
Lire la chronique
Scumripper
For A Few Fixes More
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Octobre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Decaying Crypt
Demo MMXXI (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Morbid Saint
Swallowed By Hell
Lire la chronique
Indicible
O.D.T.S. (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrocene
Detrimental Paratomy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Metalearth Festival 3
Lire l'interview
Alcest
Les chants de l'aurore
Lire la chronique
Album Release Party
Kozoria + Maudits
Lire le live report
Tsatthoggua
We are God
Lire la chronique
Necrogilistic Anomaly
Proverbs of Profane Intent ...
Lire la chronique
Anatomia / Morbific
Anatomia / Morbific (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Machete Law
Chains of Despair (EP)
Lire la chronique
Excarnated Entity
Stillborn In Ash (EP)
Lire la chronique
Torn from Existence
Hearken the Darkened Skies
Lire la chronique
Child Cemetery
Rebirthed Revived Rekilled
Lire la chronique
Interview de INFERN pour l'album "Turn Of The Tide"
Lire l'interview
Vafurlogi
Í Vökulli Áþján
Lire la chronique
Infern
Turn Of The Tide
Lire la chronique
Contaminated
Celebratory Beheading
Lire la chronique
1349
The Wolf & The King
Lire la chronique
Scolopendra
Citadel Of Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique