Les news du 20 Octobre 2024
Les news du 20 Octobre 2024 Whispers - Luring - Mirror
|WHISPERS (Hardcore / Metalcore, Thaïlande) sortira le 13 décembre prochain via Flatspot Records un nouvel EP intitulé Yom-Ma-Lok. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Retribution" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo :
01. Bangkok Evilcore
02. A Choice To Survive (featuring Jem Siow)
03. Retribution
04. Close Your Eyes
05. This Is Not The End
06. Wisenheimer (You Were Never One Of Us) (featuring Shaun Alexander)
07. Yom-Ma-Lok (featuring Stephen Bessac)
|LURING (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Malevolent Lycanthropic Heresy le 13 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ravaged By the Teeth of a Feral God
2. Chalice of Splintered Dreams
3. Born With the Devil's Marking
4. Black Death Elixir
5. The Odious Gaze of Chronos
6. We Come From the Shadows at His Command
7. Dying Wolf Beneath the Stars
8. Burial Opus
|MIRROR (Death/Doom, Espagne) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Harvest en pro CDr/Digifile sur Visceral Circuitry. Tracklist :
1. Planet Death
2. The Stygian
3. Harvest
4. Funeralism
