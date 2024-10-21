chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Muscadeath 2024 Jour 2
 Muscadeath 2024 Jour 2 - Ab... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Muscadeath 2024 Jour 1
 Muscadeath 2024 Jour 1 - Da... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
Slamming French Brutality Tour
 Slamming French Brutality T... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2024
 Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Gravenoire
 Gravenoire - Devant La Port... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Svartelder
 Svartelder - Trenches (C)
Par Vartruk		   
1349
 1349 - The Wolf & The King (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Himinbjorg
 Himinbjorg - The Fall of Va... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
The Body / Big Brave
 The Body / Big Brave - Leav... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Album Release Party
 Album Release Party - Kozor... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Child Cemetery
 Child Cemetery - Rebirthed ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Wolvennest
 Wolvennest - Temple (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Indicible
 Indicible - O.D.T.S. (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Decaying Crypt
 Decaying Crypt - Demo MMXXI... (C)
Par Cardon		   

Les news du 21 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 21 Octobre 2024 Wretched Fate
»
(Lien direct)
WRETCHED FATE (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep intitulé Incineration Of The Pious qui sortira le 29 novembre via Redefining Darkness Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. With Ashen Breath
2. Incineration Of The Pious
3. Callous Mutilation Grandeur
4. Dominate (MORBID ANGEL cover)
5. Like Fire (BLOODBATH cover)
6. Abnormally Deceased (NIHILIST cover)

Thrasho Jean-Clint
21 Octobre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Gravenoire
 Gravenoire
Devant La Porte Des Etoiles (EP)
2024 - Season Of Mist		   
Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2024
 Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2024
Le 20 Octobre 2024 à Paris, France (Petit Bain)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Wretched Fate
 Wretched Fate
Death Metal - 2016 - Suède		   
Sedimentum
Derri​è​re Les Portes d'Une...
Lire la chronique
Ireful
Agents Of Doom
Lire la chronique
Slamming French Brutality Tour
Devour The Fetus + Perpetra...
Lire le live report
Muscadeath 2024 Jour 2
Aborted + Ad Patres + Disfu...
Lire le live report
Muscadeath 2024 Jour 1
Dark Funeral + FT-17 + Hate...
Lire le live report
Putridarium
An Exploration Of Burial Pe...
Lire la chronique
Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2024
Fange + Ulcerate
Lire le live report
Gravenoire
Devant La Porte Des Etoiles...
Lire la chronique
Azelma
Swallowed by my Own Sins (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nekrodawn
Sculpted By Torture
Lire la chronique
Insurgent
Against Sorrow and World’s ...
Lire la chronique
Hexekration Rites
Gathering The Disciples (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mardom
Dead Soul Age
Lire la chronique
Bloody Violence
Obliterate (EP)
Lire la chronique
High Vis
Guided Tour
Lire la chronique
Himinbjorg
The Fall of Valhalla
Lire la chronique
Koldbrann
Ingen Sk​å​nsel
Lire la chronique
Scumripper
For A Few Fixes More
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Octobre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Decaying Crypt
Demo MMXXI (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Morbid Saint
Swallowed By Hell
Lire la chronique
Indicible
O.D.T.S. (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrocene
Detrimental Paratomy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Metalearth Festival 3
Lire l'interview
Alcest
Les chants de l'aurore
Lire la chronique
Album Release Party
Kozoria + Maudits
Lire le live report
Tsatthoggua
We are God
Lire la chronique
Necrogilistic Anomaly
Proverbs of Profane Intent ...
Lire la chronique
Anatomia / Morbific
Anatomia / Morbific (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Machete Law
Chains of Despair (EP)
Lire la chronique