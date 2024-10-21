Les news du 21 Octobre 2024
News
Les news du 21 Octobre 2024 Wretched Fate
|»
|WRETCHED FATE (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep intitulé Incineration Of The Pious qui sortira le 29 novembre via Redefining Darkness Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. With Ashen Breath
2. Incineration Of The Pious
3. Callous Mutilation Grandeur
4. Dominate (MORBID ANGEL cover)
5. Like Fire (BLOODBATH cover)
6. Abnormally Deceased (NIHILIST cover)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Lestat
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Lestat
Par Cardon