(Lien direct) WRETCHED FATE (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep intitulé Incineration Of The Pious qui sortira le 29 novembre via Redefining Darkness Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. With Ashen Breath

2. Incineration Of The Pious

3. Callous Mutilation Grandeur

4. Dominate (MORBID ANGEL cover)

5. Like Fire (BLOODBATH cover)

6. Abnormally Deceased (NIHILIST cover)



