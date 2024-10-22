|
Les news du 22 Octobre 2024
News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2024 Defeated Sanity - Ensiferum - Noroth - Grave Infestation - Iron Maiden - Vampirska - Mánþiel - Amyl And The Sniffers
|»
|DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Death Technique) nous régale avec le clip de son troisième single "Accelerating The Rot", extrait de l'album Chronicles of Lunacy qui paraîtra le 22 novembre prochain chez Season of Mist.
|
|»
|Intitulé Winter Storm, le nouvel album d'ENSIFERUM (Folk / Heavy Metal, Finlande) sortira le 18 octobre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Le groupe vient récemment d'en partager un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Fatherland" :
01. Aurora
02. Winter Storm Vigilantes (YouTube)
03. Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife (YouTube)
04. Fatherland
05. Scars in My Heart (featuring Madeleine Liljestam)
06. Resistentia
07. The Howl
08. From Order To Chaos
09. Leniret Coram Tempestate
10. Victorious
|
|»
|NOROTH (Death Metal, USA) et GRAVE INFESTATION (Death Metal, Canada) ont sorti vendredi dernier un split éponyme via Carbonized Records. Composé d'un nouveau morceau par groupe, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
Noroth
01. Trepanation Ritual
Grave Infestation
02. Necroslaughterhouse
|
|»
|Nous avons appris hier le décès de Paul Di'Anno, légendaire chanteur sur les deux premiers albums d'IRON MAIDEN (Heavy Metal), à l'âge de 66 ans :
CONQUEST MUSIC a écrit : On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno.
Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66. Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers.
Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.
Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.
His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.
Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory.
https://www.conquestmusic.co.uk/
|
|»
|VAMPIRSKA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé A Liminal Heart Paints The Deepest Shade Of Serenity le 1er novembre sur Inferna Profundus Records. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "The Angels Cry, Altered Evocation To Inflict Hopelessness" et "Iridescent Skies, As The Firefly’s Light Goes Dim" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Dejection Of Ares, A Downward Spiral Of Infernal Desire…
02. …Fear The Moon, And Fear The Flesh That Breaks And Bleeds
03. The Angels Cry, Altered Evocation To Inflict Hopelessness
04. Iridescent Skies, As The Firefly’s Light Goes Dim
05. Duality Of Dreams, A Vampyre’s Deathly Sorrow
06. Visions Of Eros, The Light of Aurora In Her Eyes Luminesce… Gone… Is The Black Of The Night
07. The Memories Of Drowning, The Shadow of Living In This Disease… Nothing To Break The Cycle
|
|»
|C'est le 1er novembre sur Inferna Profundus Records que sortira le nouvel album de MÁNÞIEL (Black Metal, Chili) intitulé Odes Past & Mysticism From The Southern Lands. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ravens Of Perpetual Hymns" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Old Sacred Monasteries (Monument Of Dead In The Grave)
02. Nocturnal Palace Of The Funeral Circle
03. Remained A Ghost Forever
04. Ravens Of Perpetual Hymns
05. Emissaries Of The Past (Ancient Ruins 1675)
|
|»
|AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Cartoon Darkness le 25 octobre sur Rough Trade Records. En voici un dernier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Jerkin" :
01. Jerkin'
02. Chewing Gum (YouTube)
03. Tiny Bikini
04. Big Dreams (YouTube)
05. It's Mine
06. Motorbike Song
07. Doing In Me Head
08. Pigs
09. Bailing On Me
10. U Should Not Be Doing That (YouTube)
11. Do It Do It
12. Going Somewhere
13. Me And The Girls
|
|
