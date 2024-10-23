Les news du 23 Octobre 2024
Les news du 23 Octobre 2024 The Great Old Ones - Cradle Of Filth
|THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Kadath prévu pour le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Me, The Dreamer
2. Those From Ulthar
3. In The Mouth Of Madness
4. Under the Sign Of Koth
5. The Gathering
6. Leng
7. Astral Void (End Of The Dream)
|CRADLE OF FILTH (Black Metal Symphonique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album, intitulé "Malignant Perfection" il se découvre ci-dessous :
