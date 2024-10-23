»

(Lien direct) THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Kadath prévu pour le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Me, The Dreamer

2. Those From Ulthar

3. In The Mouth Of Madness

4. Under the Sign Of Koth

5. The Gathering

6. Leng

7. Astral Void (End Of The Dream)



<a href="https://thegreatoldonessom.bandcamp.com/album/kadath">Kadath de The Great Old Ones</a>