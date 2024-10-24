»

(Lien direct) BÜTCHER (Blackened Speed Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Keep the Steele (Flamin' Hot)" extrait de son nouvel opus On Fowl of Tyrant Wing à paraître demain via Osmose Productions. Le groupe offre également toute l'œuvre en écoute sur YouTube. Tracklist :



1. A Divine Wind

2. Speed Metal Samurai

3. Blessed By The Blade

4. Koraktor's Iron Rule

5. Keep The Steele (Flamin' Hot)

6. A Sacrifice To Satan's Spawn

7. A Gypsy's Tale (Of Sex and Seance)

8. An Ending In Fyre







