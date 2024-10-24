C'est demain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records que sortira Derrière Les Portes d'Une Arcane Transcendante, nouvel EP de SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Canada). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
BÜTCHER (Blackened Speed Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Keep the Steele (Flamin' Hot)" extrait de son nouvel opus On Fowl of Tyrant Wing à paraître demain via Osmose Productions. Le groupe offre également toute l'œuvre en écoute sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. A Divine Wind
2. Speed Metal Samurai
3. Blessed By The Blade
4. Koraktor's Iron Rule
5. Keep The Steele (Flamin' Hot)
6. A Sacrifice To Satan's Spawn
7. A Gypsy's Tale (Of Sex and Seance)
8. An Ending In Fyre
PERFIDIOUS (Death Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel album Savouring His Flesh en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01 - Intro
02 - A Throne I Will Build
03 - Savouring His Flesh From The Cross
04 - In The Reign Of Perpetual Agony
05 - Blood Of Sinner
06 - Master Of Illusions
07 - Infernal Vengeance (Jesus Dead)
08 - Your World Crumbles
09 - Enclosed In My Vision
CRYOGENICAL EXCISION (Slam Brutal Death, Bretagne) a sorti son premier album Cryogenic Crowd Control via Rotten Music. Tracklist :
1. Cryogenic Crowd Control
2. Brain Stimulation in Deep Freeze
3. Refrigerated Amiotic Liquid
4. Dismemberment at Absolute 0
5. Dry Ice Lobotomy
6. Of the Deliquescence of Bodies
7. Genital Seismotherapy
Par Sosthène
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe