Les news du 24 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 24 Octobre 2024 Sedimentum - Black Curse - Challenger - Immortal Force - Bütcher - Perfidious - Cryogenical Excision
»
(Lien direct)
C'est demain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records que sortira Derri​è​re Les Portes d'Une Arcane Transcendante, nouvel EP de SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Canada). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Vilénie
02. Le Labyrinthe Sempiternel
03. Inhumation Céleste (Au Carillon Mordoré)

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Burning In Celestial Poison, le nouvel album de BLACK CURSE (Death Metal, États-Unis) sortira demain sur Sepulchral Voice Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Spleen Girt With Serpent
02. Trodden Flesh
03. Ruinous Paths...
04. ...To Babylon
05. Flowers Of Gethsemane

»
(Lien direct)
CHALLENGER (Heavy/Speed, Slovénie) sort demain son premier longue-durée Force of Nature chez Dying Victims Productions. Vous pouvez le découvrir en streaming complet ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Imperial Madness
2. Under the Skin
3. Victims of War
4. Exhausted Earth
5. Recurrent Universe
6. Force of Nature
7. Sleepless
8. The Final Epoch

»
(Lien direct)
IMMORTAL FORCE (Death Metal, Canada) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 22 novembre de son premier long-format Mystic Seance Unrealities. Tracklist :

1. Hospice Carnage
2. Midnight Bloodsplatter
3. Mass Murder Meat Market
4. Suffer The Children (Napalm Death cover)
5. Termination Imminent
6. The Visitor
7. Lycanthropic Miscreant
8. Open-Casket Gangbang
9. Ruptured In Purulence (Carcass cover)
10. Uncreate The Neverspawn

»
(Lien direct)
BÜTCHER (Blackened Speed Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Keep the Steele (Flamin' Hot)" extrait de son nouvel opus On Fowl of Tyrant Wing à paraître demain via Osmose Productions. Le groupe offre également toute l'œuvre en écoute sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. A Divine Wind
2. Speed Metal Samurai
3. Blessed By The Blade
4. Koraktor's Iron Rule
5. Keep The Steele (Flamin' Hot)
6. A Sacrifice To Satan's Spawn
7. A Gypsy's Tale (Of Sex and Seance)
8. An Ending In Fyre

»
(Lien direct)
PERFIDIOUS (Death Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel album Savouring His Flesh en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01 - Intro
​02 - A Throne I Will Build
03 - Savouring His Flesh From The Cross
04 - In The Reign Of Perpetual Agony
05 - Blood Of Sinner
06 - Master Of Illusions
07 - Infernal Vengeance (Jesus Dead)
08 - Your World Crumbles
09 - Enclosed In My Vision

»
(Lien direct)
CRYOGENICAL EXCISION (Slam Brutal Death, Bretagne) a sorti son premier album Cryogenic Crowd Control via Rotten Music. Tracklist :

1. Cryogenic Crowd Control
2. Brain Stimulation in Deep Freeze
3. Refrigerated Amiotic Liquid
4. Dismemberment at Absolute 0
5. Dry Ice Lobotomy
6. Of the Deliquescence of Bodies
7. Genital Seismotherapy

Il se découvre ici :
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Lestat
24 Octobre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
