Les news du 25 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 25 Octobre 2024 Forged in Black - Blasphemous - Pestilent Scars - Metsän Alttari - Thunraz - Mercyless - Crimson Storm - Bodybuilder - Ixion
»
(Lien direct)
FORGED IN BLACK (Heavy/Thrash, Angleterre) va rééditer son opus éponyme de 2013 via Fighter Records dans une version remasterisée avec des bonus et un nouvel artwork baptisée Forged In Black - Remastered MMXXIV. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Reins of Sorrow
03. Bloodstained is the Promise
04. Children of the Flames
05. Accusations of the Innocent
06. The Rapture
07. The Silenced Messenger
08. Fortify or Die
09. The All Seeing Eye
10. The Master in Me
11. Forged in Black
12. The Tide (Bonus Track)
13. The Exodus (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHEMOUS (Death/Black, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album To Lay Siege and Conquer sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1. To Lay Siege and Conquer [5:16]
2. Son of the Forsaken [4:22]
3. Martyr Complex [3:50]
4. Spiritual Enslavement [3:20]
5. Dead and Still [4:20]
6. Curse of the Witchchrist [4:25]
7. Neverborn [4:11]

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENT SCARS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "A Reaching Hand" extrait de son premier long-format Meadows of Misfortune à venir le 17 janvier 2025 sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Into The Meadows
02. Internal Torment
03. Golden Maiden
04. Deceitful Phoenix
05. Unreality
06. A Reaching Hand
07. Democide
08. All On My Own
09. In Search Of Reason
10. False Messiah

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band METSÄN ALTTARI (Folk/Black, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée éponyme le 28 novembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Jäätyneen järven tuolla puolen
3. Synkkä syvyys
4. Metsäiselle alttarille
5. Rautaa, tulta ja jäätä
6. Vampyyri
7. Verikuun kirous

»
(Lien direct)
THUNRAZ (Industrial Death Metal, Estonie) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Compactor" tiré de son nouvel album Incineration Day qui sort le 22 novembre. Tracklist :

1) Tyrant
2) Compactor
3) Fragile Automata
4) Incinerator
5) The Day After
6) Eastern Promises
7) Spiritual Self-Surgery

»
(Lien direct)
MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) sort ce jour son nouvel opus Those Who Reign Below chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Extreme Unction [5:24]
2. I Am Hell [4:03]
3. Evil Shall Come Upon You [3:59]
4. Phantoms Of Caïn [3:47]
5. Thy Resplendent Inferno [4:12]
6. Crown Of Blasphemy [4:55]
7. Prelude To Eternal Darkness [4:38]
8. Chaos Requiem [4:14]
9. Absurd Theatre [2:09]
10. Sanctus Deus Mortis [4:29]
11. Zechariah 3:1 [1:02]

»
(Lien direct)
CRIMSON STORM (Heavy/Power/Speed, Italie) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 14 janvier de son premier full-length Livin' On the Bad Side. Tracklist :

1. Night of the Tyrant
2. Ragin’ Eyes of Darkness
3. Outrageous
4. Abuse of Power
5. Nightmare Deceiver
6. Speed Hammerin’ Metal
7. Harakiri Rendez - Vous
8. Headfükker
9. Seven Days of Mayhem

»
(Lien direct)
BODYBUILDER (Black/Death/Post-Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Separating Twins" issu de son EP There's No There, There prévu le 15 novembre via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui via Finisterian Dead End Records. le dernier chapitre de sa trilogie d'EP intitulé Regeneration. Tracklist :

1. Give up the Ghost ... and Open your Eyes
2. Second Birth
3. The First Outing
4. Shades of Time
5. Necropolis
6. In Search of the Absolute
Thrasho Keyser
25 Octobre 2024

