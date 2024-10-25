»

(Lien direct) FORGED IN BLACK (Heavy/Thrash, Angleterre) va rééditer son opus éponyme de 2013 via Fighter Records dans une version remasterisée avec des bonus et un nouvel artwork baptisée Forged In Black - Remastered MMXXIV. Tracklist :



01. Intro

02. Reins of Sorrow

03. Bloodstained is the Promise

04. Children of the Flames

05. Accusations of the Innocent

06. The Rapture

07. The Silenced Messenger

08. Fortify or Die

09. The All Seeing Eye

10. The Master in Me

11. Forged in Black

12. The Tide (Bonus Track)

13. The Exodus (Bonus Track)



