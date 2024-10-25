PESTILENT SCARS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "A Reaching Hand" extrait de son premier long-format Meadows of Misfortune à venir le 17 janvier 2025 sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Into The Meadows
02. Internal Torment
03. Golden Maiden
04. Deceitful Phoenix
05. Unreality
06. A Reaching Hand
07. Democide
08. All On My Own
09. In Search Of Reason
10. False Messiah
MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) sort ce jour son nouvel opus Those Who Reign Below chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Extreme Unction [5:24]
2. I Am Hell [4:03]
3. Evil Shall Come Upon You [3:59]
4. Phantoms Of Caïn [3:47]
5. Thy Resplendent Inferno [4:12]
6. Crown Of Blasphemy [4:55]
7. Prelude To Eternal Darkness [4:38]
8. Chaos Requiem [4:14]
9. Absurd Theatre [2:09]
10. Sanctus Deus Mortis [4:29]
11. Zechariah 3:1 [1:02]
Par Lestat
Par Niktareum
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Billy S.
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Funky Globe
Par Lestat
Par Cardon