(Lien direct) IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui via Finisterian Dead End Records. le dernier chapitre de sa trilogie d'EP intitulé Regeneration. Tracklist :



1. Give up the Ghost ... and Open your Eyes

2. Second Birth

3. The First Outing

4. Shades of Time

5. Necropolis

6. In Search of the Absolute



<a href="https://ixion.bandcamp.com/album/regeneration">REGENERATION de IXION</a>