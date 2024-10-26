chargement...

Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Toadliquor
 Toadliquor - Back in the Hole (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Muscadeath 2024
 Muscadeath 2024 - (D)
Par Lestat		   
Muscadeath 2024 Jour 2
 Muscadeath 2024 Jour 2 - Ab... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Muscadeath 2024 Jour 1
 Muscadeath 2024 Jour 1 - Da... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
Slamming French Brutality Tour
 Slamming French Brutality T... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2024
 Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Gravenoire
 Gravenoire - Devant La Port... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Svartelder
 Svartelder - Trenches (C)
Par Vartruk		   
1349
 1349 - The Wolf & The King (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Himinbjorg
 Himinbjorg - The Fall of Va... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
The Body / Big Brave
 The Body / Big Brave - Leav... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Album Release Party
 Album Release Party - Kozor... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Child Cemetery
 Child Cemetery - Rebirthed ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Wolvennest
 Wolvennest - Temple (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 26 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 26 Octobre 2024 Centinex - Emasculator
CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) a sorti hier via Black Lion Records un single deux titres intitulé As You Die à découvrir ci-dessous en intégralité. Découvrez également la vidéo du morceau-titre :

01. As You Die
02. Into Ashes

EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death, USA), quatuor entièrement féminin, a sorti hier son premier EP The Disfigured and the Divine sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :

1) Ecstasy in Disseverment (of Self)
2) In Resplendent Terror
3) Thesmophoric Rites
4) The Unassailable
5) Eradication of the Asuras
6) Age of the Goddess
7) Supreme Void of Acephalous Being
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
26 Octobre 2024

