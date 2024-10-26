Les news du 26 Octobre 2024
Les news du 26 Octobre 2024 Centinex - Emasculator
|CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) a sorti hier via Black Lion Records un single deux titres intitulé As You Die à découvrir ci-dessous en intégralité. Découvrez également la vidéo du morceau-titre :
01. As You Die
02. Into Ashes
|EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death, USA), quatuor entièrement féminin, a sorti hier son premier EP The Disfigured and the Divine sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :
1) Ecstasy in Disseverment (of Self)
2) In Resplendent Terror
3) Thesmophoric Rites
4) The Unassailable
5) Eradication of the Asuras
6) Age of the Goddess
7) Supreme Void of Acephalous Being
