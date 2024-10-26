»

(Lien direct) EMASCULATOR (Brutal Death, USA), quatuor entièrement féminin, a sorti hier son premier EP The Disfigured and the Divine sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :



1) Ecstasy in Disseverment (of Self)

2) In Resplendent Terror

3) Thesmophoric Rites

4) The Unassailable

5) Eradication of the Asuras

6) Age of the Goddess

7) Supreme Void of Acephalous Being



<a href="https://emasculatorbdm.bandcamp.com/album/the-disfigured-and-the-divine">The Disfigured and the Divine de Emasculator</a>