Les news du 27 Octobre 2024
Les news du 27 Octobre 2024 Extermination Dismemberment - Angantyr
|EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT (Slamming Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a sorti le 25 octobre une version retravaillée de son tout premier album Butcher Basement (2010). Il est cette fois intitulé Butcher Basement (Revamp) et il est disponible via Unique Leader Records. Tracklist :
1. Commencement of End
2. Slaughterer Chainsaw
3. Resurrectionist Blasphemous
4. Merciless Infanticide
5. Pathological Deformity
6. Brutality Great Battle
7. Rotten Entrails
8. Butcher Basement
9. My Bloody Show
10. Bulldozer Massacre
11. Babykiller (Devourment cover)
Le clip de "Slaughterer Chainsaw" se découvre ici :
|ANGANTYR (Black Metal Mélodique, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Indsight qui sortira le 1er novembre via Northern Silence Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. De dødes valg
2. Værst jeg vælger
3. Magtløse korskyssere
4. Skinvandel
5. Et øjebliks indsight
