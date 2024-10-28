»

(Lien direct) BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a sorti vendredi son nouveau disque Praise the Communion Fire for the Unhallowed Sacrament chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Timeless Throne

2. Divine Forces

3. Beneath this Pentagram

4. Praise the Fire for the Sacrament

5. The Gladiator

6. Unknown Hands

7. Towards the Carpathian Winter Battle



<a href="https://dyingvictimsproductions.bandcamp.com/album/praise-the-communion-fire-for-the-unhallowed-sacrament">Praise the Communion Fire for the Unhallowed Sacrament de Blackevil</a>