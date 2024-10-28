chargement...

Les news du 28 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 28 Octobre 2024 Becerus - Gutless - The Holy Flesh - Gigan - Blackevil - Misanthropia - DeadlySins - Nylist
»
(Lien direct)
BECERUS (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Troglodyte prévu le 20 décembre sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

01. Intro - Rise of the Energumens
02. Obfuscated by Imbecility
03. Aggressive Illiterate
04. Primordial Instinct
05. Bestius
06. Cacato
07. Pathetic Bovine Humour
08. Troglodyte
09. Brosura
10. Progressive Mental Retardation
11. Serpicus Ebbeth Macagno
12. Fat Laughters in Absolute Degradation
13. Grunt 'em All

»
(Lien direct)
GUTLESS (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier long-format High Impact Violence le 22 novembre chez Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP). Tracklist :

1. Bashed And Hemorrhaging
2. Beyond The Catacombs
3. Scalpel Obsession
4. Avalanche Of Viscera
5. Galvanized
6. Carved Into Existence
7. GORE GOD
8. Viral Infection

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band THE HOLY FLESH (Atmospheric Black Metal, UK) a sorti son nouvel album Advocate, Martyr and Redeemer via Caligari Records. Pour l'écouter, c'est juste en-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Advocate I [5:31]
2. Advocate II [11:21]
3. Martyr I [7:30]
4. Martyr II [8:14]
5. Redeemer I [7:44]
6. Redeemer II [9:53]

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouveau GIGAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA), Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus, est sorti sur Willowtip Records. Découvrez-le en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis
2. Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound
3. Square Wave Subversion
4. Emerging Sects of Dagonic Acolytes
5. Katabatic Windswept Landscapes
6. Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror
7. The Strange Harvest of the Baganoids
8. Ominous Silhouettes Cast Across Gulfs of Time

»
(Lien direct)
BLACKEVIL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a sorti vendredi son nouveau disque Praise the Communion Fire for the Unhallowed Sacrament chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Timeless Throne
2. Divine Forces
3. Beneath this Pentagram
4. Praise the Fire for the Sacrament
5. The Gladiator
6. Unknown Hands
7. Towards the Carpathian Winter Battle

»
(Lien direct)
MISANTHROPIA (Melodic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Prosperity By Cocaine" extrait de son nouvel opus Envy the Dead paru cet été via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLYSINS (Thrash Metal, France) a signé sur Adipocere Records pour la sortie le 22 novembre de son nouvel album Age of Revelation. Tracklist :

01. Thrash in Weathered Vein
02. Reckoning of the Unholy (Ecclesiasdick)
03. Circle Pit Comedy Club
04. Personal Disaster
05. Ashes to Ashes
06. Fallin'
07. Qhapaq Hucha
08. Heart Drowned in Sulphur
09. Covid 666
10. Farewell

»
(Lien direct)
NYLIST (Deathcore, USA) a sorti son 3ème album Wired le 25 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Obsidian
2. Blind
3. Drown (ft. Johnny Ciardullo of Carcosa)
4. Wired
5. Burn (ft. Casey Tyson-Pearce of AngelMaker)
6. Forever
7. Havenless (ft. Dustin Mitchell of Filth)
8. O (ft. Don Campan of Waking the Cadaver)
9. Depriving: Part I
10. Depriving: Part II

Thrasho Keyser + Lestat
28 Octobre 2024

